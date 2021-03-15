Girl Alone Mod Apk v.1.2.4 Unlimited Gold for Free – Get to know all

Girl Alone Mod Apk – One of the most awaited Apk is here, the girl alone. It is a simulation game created by flexing. The game proves to be the best in its category, with good ratings and responses. This Apk link has all that you dreamt of. It has some stunning features and awesome graphics. In the game, all you need to do is comfort the girl, who is all alone. Take care of the girl and the house. Are you ready to take a huge load of responsibility? Come-on let’s take a look into the details, features, and specifications of the game.

Introduction of Girl Alone Mod Apk

Girl alone is a unique game, with different gameplay. The game starts with a storyline; the couple goes out of town for a trip, without keeping any caretaker for the home. You will be appointed as the person to take care of the beautiful house. Once you start with your daily routine in the house, you notice that there is a lonely girl inside the house. Now, it is time for you to take all the responsibility to make the girl feel comfortable. In the beginning, she feels very scared but it becomes your duty to build Friendly relations with her.

Moreover, the game is in form of a contract. You do a contract with the couple, to take care of the house and it becomes your responsibility and hundred percent binding. You need to complete all your jobs, to get rewards. In case you miss any of your jobs, it might land you up in the prison. The weirdest thing about the game is that the couple does not utter a single word regarding the child in the house.

The girl remains mysterious, without any identity. Moreover, you also need to consider the bills of the house. You need to pay all the bills on time, by playing several games. Besides, the main motive of the game is to Come for the girl and make her feel friendly. You need to complete all your tasks, to excel in your game. You can buy new clothes, give her things to eat, company her to break the silence. There are various ways in which you can share the child; you can also clean the room of the girl so that she feels fresh. It totally depends upon you, how you make her feel friendly. You need to break the ice as soon as possible. Let’s take a look into the details of the game

Details of girl alone mod apk v.1.2.4

Name Girl Alone Mod Apk Compatibility Android 4.4 And Above Version 1.2.4 Created By Fleximindg Cost Free Size 60 MB Category Simulation

Features of girl alone mod apk v.1.2.4

Let us take a look at the features of the game. These features are quite interesting and will attract you to play the game.

First of all the game has very easy controls. You can just swipe on the screen and the game is all yours. It is not complicated like other games. The graphics of the game are stunning, with 2D functioning. It provides you with animated characters along with good picture quality and colors. The game also provides you with unlimited gold, which can help you purchase stuff in the game. In the original version, you need to complete tasks to earn this gold. You can also use gold to make friendly relations with the alone girl, by getting new clothes and things for her. To pay the bills, you need not employ labour or you don’t have to do any laborious task. All you have to do it, just play some mini-games and your bills are paid. The game is very challenging, in case you do not complete the tasks, you end up in the prison or there are chances that you might be fined. With the help of this APK version, you can unlock all the features, and have all the money by yourself without even earning it.

How to install girl alone mod apk v.1.2.4

Well, it is very easy to download the game. Keep a check on the following steps, and don’t miss any. In case of failure, do not panic and stress. Keep trying to download the game from the same link; it is safe and 100% working.

In case you have a prior version of this game, uninstall it. Make sure that your device has enough space to download the game. If not, delete some of them not unnecessary applications Enable downloads from unknown sources, by going into privacy from the settings. This will help you download files from uncertified sources. Download the file from the link given. Now process the file and install the game on your device. After the installation, you will see your game floating on your screen. Now, get ready and find ways to break the ice between you and the alone girl.

Conclusion

If you are good at making friends, this game is perfect for you. You need to take care of the beautiful house and the little cute girl. There are various tricks and methods that you can use, to cheer up her mood. The game is free of cost and a hundred percent safe. It does not attack your device from different viruses or malware. Moreover, you need not worry about the technicalities of the game. It works properly and has the best graphics ever. In case you have missed reading the features, take a look! Features are amazing; it would definitely interest you to play the game all day long. We hope that you started with the downloading process; the girl alone at home is waiting for you!!

Frequently asked questions

Is the game free of cost?

Yes, the game is free of cost you need not pay any amount.

Is the game safe?

Yes, the game is a 100%t safe and you should just forget about bugs, viruses, or any sort of malware.

Is the Girl Alone Mod Apk advertisement free?

Yes, the game is advertisement-free. You can now just focus on cheering up the girls’ mood.

Does the game provide you with unlimited Gold?

Yes, this Girl Alone Mod Apk version of the game provides you with unlimited gold. You are not required to earn it.

