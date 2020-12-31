Garry Marshall: How much was he worth?

Garry Kent Marshall was a well known American film director, film producer, screenwriter, and actor. Of his phenomenal works, Happy Days and its subsequent spin-offs. Garry Marshall suffered due to the complications from pneumonia and died on July 19, 2016 at the age of 81.

Marshall was a very successful producer, best known for A League of Their Own (1992), Never Been Kissed (1999) and Pretty Woman (1990). He has created some of the 1970s’ most iconic sitcoms which includes “Happy Days,” “The Odd Couple,” “Laverne and Shirley” and “Mork and Mindy”.

Quick facts about Garry Marshall

Name: Garry Kent Marshall

Birth Date: November 13, 1934

Died on: July 19, 2016 (aged 81)

Alma Mater: Northwestern University

Famous as: Film director, film producer, screenwriter, actor

Years active: 1959–2016

Spouse(s): Barbara Sue Wells ​(m. 1963)​

Children: 3, including Scott Marshall

Net worth in 2016: $50 million

What about his early life?

Garry Marshall was born on November 13, 1934, in The Bronx, New York, USA, to Anthony Wallace Marshall and Marjorie Irene. He graduated from De Witt Clinton High School and and received a degree in journalism from the North-western University. Marshall was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity in his University days. He has served for two years in the US Army in South Korea, and then came back to New York as a reporter for the New York Daily News.

What are the significant highlights of his career?

Garry Marshall is known to have directed 18 feature films, which is known to be box office hits, like ‘Pretty Women, ‘The Princess Diaries,’ and ‘Valentine’s Day.’ He has discovered various star faces like Julia Roberts, Robin Williams, and his own sister, Penny Marshall. Marshall’s first sitcom was ‘Hey, Landlord’ which is followed by a television adaption of Neil Simon’s play, ‘The Odd Couple.’ He is a leading personality in American show business for more than 5 decades. He has received the American Comedy Award for Lifetime Achievement in 1990.

What was his net worth?

At the age of 81, Marshall died due to strokes caused but his pneumonic strain. He had a net worth of $50 million in 2016. Garry Marshall was an American actor, director, writer, and producer. He has created several famous television sitcoms and films in his dynamic career in the entertainment industry.

