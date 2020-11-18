Game of Thrones: Where can we stream Game of Thrones?

Game of Thrones has become a sort of a cult and is one of the most popular tv shows of all time. While the ending of the series did not come out as being satisfactory to the viewers, a new spin-off is under development titled House of Dragon and the premise is essentially the prequel to GOT focusing on the beginning of the House Targaryen.

But it is going to take some time and if you are an ardent GOT fan, you will always want to binge through the full series once again to experience the thrill of the gory and eventful sequences. The theme song of the series too is like a flute to your soul.

With a total of eight seasons, spread across nine years, the show has been watched by millions of viewers worldwide. So, if you are wondering which is the best streaming site to watch the series, we have got you covered.

Is Game of Thrones on NOW TV?

Game of Thrones is available on NOW TV. You can avail of a 7-day free trial for a NOW TV entertainment pass. Post the free trial, you will have to pay £8.99 per month.

NOW TV is offering a new 2 for 1 offer. You can now pay only £8.99 for two months.

Is Game of Thrones on Amazon?

After the series finished airing on HBO, Amazon has now picked it up. You can watch the entire series on Amazon. But, in order to watch it, you will have to buy each season or buy it per episode.

The cost of the first season is £19.99, and prices vary per season. The cost of each episode is £2.49.

Is Game of Thrones on Netflix?

As of now, Netflix has not picked up the series to make it available to the audience worldwide.

What is Game of Thrones about?

The series is based on George R.R. Martin’s epic fantasy series, A Song of Ice and Fire. It lands the viewers into the fantasy world of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros. While the story is mostly fictional, some of the events are also adapted from British medieval history. The series follows the famous ‘houses’ who control the Seven Kingdoms. These houses wage war against each other in order to gain control over the land of Westeros. So, stream the series now if you haven’t watched it yet.

