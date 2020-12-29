Game Gold: What are the Xbox free games with Gold for December 2020?

If you are looking for the December Gold Games on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, with free games lineup, you have come to the right site. The lineup includes games like The Raven Remastered, Bleed 2, Saints Row: Gat out of Hell, and Stacking for free.

With Gold, the members will have access to these games for a limited time. It will provide the gamers with advanced multiplayer service and will help them access the games for free. The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also provides the players with benefits and also exclusive access to games with a high definition quality.

1) The Raven Remastered

Set in London, 1964, in the game The Raven Remastered, after an ancient ruby is stolen from the British Museum, only one clue is found at the crime scene, i.e., a raven feather. With this arises the question if the legendary master The Raven, who went missing years ago is back once again. The Raven Remastered is available on the Xbox Gold pass from December 1 to December 31.

2) Bleed 2

Bleed 2 is an arcade action game which features air-dodging and bullet-reflecting. It is a fun and fast paced game and welcomes the protagonist Wryn, the world’s greatest hero once again. The players will have to help battle the villains to help her retain her position as the Greatest Hero of All Time. Bleed 2 is available from December 16 to January 15.

3) Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell

Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell is an action-adventure game developed by Volition and High Voltage Software. The players will control Johnny Gat or Kinzie Kensington within the open world environment of the game. In the game, the weapons are inspired from the seven deadly sins.

4) Stacking

Stacking is an adventure puzzle video game which has been developed by Double Fine Productions, and is produced by THQ and the award-winning Double Fine Productions. The game is set in a fictional version of the industrial age. Stacking is available for free December 16 to December 31.

Hence, if you have an an Xbox Live membership, you will be able to play these Xbox Games With Gold for free in December 2020.

The post Game Gold: What are the Xbox free games with Gold for December 2020? by Beny Parker appeared first on The TeCake.