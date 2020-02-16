Galaxy Z Flip durability test calls Samsung’s Ultra Thin ‘Glass’ into question

Samsung’s declare that the brand new Galaxy Z Flip makes use of “Ultra Thin Glass” gave the impression of a real breakthrough when the foldable cellphone was introduced final week. Until now, foldable screens have used plastic shows, which could be simply scratched with even a fingernail. The Z Flip making the change to glass, nevertheless skinny it may be, had us hopeful that it might maintain up higher to long-term use.

But evidently won’t be the case.

Zack Nelson has gotten his fingers on Samsung’s second try at a foldable cellphone, and the outcomes of his JerryRigEverything durability test don’t encourage confidence.

The Z Flip’s show begins displaying everlasting marks and scratches far sooner than precise glass would. Part of the tried and true JerryRigEverything test is placing telephones by means of a gauntlet of Mohs hardness picks to test when the show glass begins displaying harm. If you’ve watched Zack’s movies earlier than, you’ve possible heard that trendy smartphones have “scratches beginning at a stage 6, with deeper grooves at a stage 7.”

The Z Flip begins choosing up harm at stage 2 and extra considerably at 3, which is on par with the plastic screens of the Galaxy Fold and newer Motorola Razr. “This display is on no account scratch resistant by any means,” Nelson says close to the tip of the video.

At the revealing of the Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung was categorical that it was glass. My colleague Dieter Bohn pressed Samsung representatives for extra info on who Samsung’s associate is for manufacturing it, the way it was made to bend, and what processes had been utilized to the glass. At the time, Samsung declined to touch upon all these questions. But the corporate supplied a response after we requested for touch upon this story.

Galaxy Z Flip options an Infinity Flex Display with Samsung’s Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) to ship a glossy, premium look and supply an immersive viewing expertise,” a spokesperson mentioned by e-mail. “Samsung’s first-of-its-kind UTG know-how is completely different from different Galaxy flagship gadgets. While the show does bend, it ought to be dealt with with care. Also, Galaxy Z Flip has a protecting layer on high of the UTG much like Galaxy Fold.

Is Samsung making an attempt to say that we’re solely seeing scratches on the outer protecting layer? Those look fairly deep and everlasting, nevertheless it’s doable. We requested Samsung if it deliberate to supply a display substitute service for the Z Flip because it did with the Galaxy Fold. It will. Z Flip patrons can get a one-time display substitute for $119, Samsung says. In addition, it’s also possible to get that protecting layer changed without cost one time. Here’s the corporate’s assertion on that:

As a part of Premier Service, we’ll supply a one-time free software of a display protector for the Z Flip at choose UBIF, Samsung branded places or by sending it to Samsung Premier Service by way of mail,” the corporate added. “The display protector will probably be utilized by a specialist with the correct tools to align and apply it. The program is rolling out quickly.

Nelson thinks Samsung could possibly be utilizing a hybrid plastic polymer (with microscopic bits of glass blended in) so it will probably promote this show as “glass.” But if it actually could be scratched this simply, what appeared like a big promoting level for the $1,380 Galaxy Z Flip is beginning to seem like overblown advertising.