Nayvadius Wilburn famously known as Future is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. He was born on 20 November 1983 in Atlanta, Georgia. His name Future came up when he joined the musical collective called, ‘The Dungeon’. Future was encouraged by his cousin, Rico Wade who was also a part of The Dungeon, to make his career in music, to work on his songwriting and rapping skills, and make a career out of it.

For Future, his cousin, Wade is his mentor and guide who gave him life and encouraged him to do something big in his life. Future never misses an opportunity to give credits for wherever he is right now to his cousin, Rico Wade.

Career of Future

In the early 2010s, Future released mix tapes that includes the following song, ‘1000’, ‘Dirty Spites’, and ‘True Story’. He collaborated with Gucci Mane on the album called ‘Free Bricks’. In 2011, he signed a deal with Epic Records and released a mix tape called, ‘Streetz Calling’. In the spring of 2012, Future released his debut album called ‘Pluto’. The album was an instant with four songs featuring on the US Charts and Billboard R & B/Hip Hop. In 2014, he released his second studio album titled, ‘Honest’. The third album of Future titled, ‘DS2’ was released in the year 2015, and the fourth album ‘Evol’ came out in the year 2016. Future released three more albums in the following year 2017-2019. In 2020, he collaborated with Drake on two singles titled, ‘Life is Good’ and ‘Desires’. Future has been called the pioneer of rap industry with a diversified range of music and songwriting skills.

What is the net worth of Future?

Future’s net worth is estimated around $40 million in the year 2017. Between September 2018 and September 2019, Future earned around $20 million which make his net worth of a round total of $80 million since 2017.

The post Future: The net worth of the famous rapper by Margret Fadnis appeared first on The TeCake.