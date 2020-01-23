Fujifilm announces X-T200 camera with better video and a new tilting screen

Fujifilm has actually introduced the X-T200, the follow-up to 2018’s X-T100 mirrorlesscamera It’s Fujifilm’s entry-level design with a integrated digital viewfinder. The X-T200 looks rather comparable to its precursor, with the most significant physical modifications a 2.82 oz (80 g) decrease in weight and a new vari-angle LCD that can be slanted while it’s cracked up.

The X-T200 still has a 24- megapixel APS-C sensing unit, yet it currently has complete phase-detection protection for better autofocus efficiency. Fujifilm has actually included gyro sensing units to the camera to aid with video stablizing, along with assistance for HDR and 1080 p video at 120 structures per secondly. 4K video, at the same time, has actually been increased to 30 fps from a primarily pointless 15.

The X-T200 will certainly cost $69995 body-only or $79995 with a 15-45 mm f/3.5 -5.6 power zoom lens. Three shade alternatives are offered: silver, dark silver, and sparkling wine. It’ll take place sale in lateFebruary

Fujifilm has actually additionally introduced its least expensive X-mount prime lens yet, which would certainly be a great suitable for the X-T200 The XC 35 mm f/2 (imagined over) will certainly set you back $199; that’s fifty percent as pricey as Fujifilm’s XF 35 mm f/2 WR, yet you surrender steel building and construction, an aperture ring, and climate securing.

