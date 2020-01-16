Science

((From Rosette To Cone nebula))

Tejas Sharma
January 16, 2020

Photographer

Bijan Moravej alahkami

Email

bijan.astronomy2014 @gmail. com

Location of picture

Iran,Esfahan

Date/Time of picture

2019/12/11

Equipment

From Rosette To Cone galaxy.

Description

In this large sight, you chould see the Rosette galaxy in the top -appropriate edge as well as the Christmas Tree collection in the left side. Canon 200 mm L f/2.8 @ f/4 Canon EOS 6D Modded Mount: Sky-Watcher NEQ6 60 * 5min for total amount 300 minutes (5Hours)

Website

https://skypix.org/view/FA/94925 aspx

