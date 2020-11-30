Four Seasons Health Care owns Care Homes, Adult Day Care Centers

Four Seasons Health Care homes are more than just places of caring for kids and everyday living support. Also, they are growing communities in which each character feels part of the life of the house.

Their batches take the time to get to know citizens, especially paying special attention to people’s stories as places are filled with stories and warmth are areas that everyone is happy to call homeward.

Four Seasons Health Care – one of the United Kingdom’s largest independent health care providers, who are caring for more than 10,000 people across the United Kingdom. They also provide long-term and stay residential and nursing care for more adult people and are an award-winning, sector leader in specialist dementia concern.

The organization also offers rehabilitation for those who have health issues and those who just need time to recover. Its mental health and learning disability communities support individuals to lead independent lives through empowering environments, also understanding teams, and holistic care plans.

Within its Home to Home Promise, the organization supports new residents and their families to make a move into a care home as comfortable and easy as possible. After all, feeling well looked after, comfortable, and ready to start a new segment in life is as much about creating a sense of home as it is about providing good quality care.

How much does Four Seasons Health Care in Derry pay?

Average Four Seasons Health Care hourly pay limits from around £8.22 per hour for Care Assistant to £18.00 per hour for a Home Care Nurse. The average Four Seasons Health Care wages range from approximately £48,000 per year for Home Care Nurse to £36,608 per year for Registered Nurse.

Salary details come from 77 data points collected directly from users, employees, and present and past job advertisements on Indeed in the past 36 months.

It is that all salary figures are just approximations based upon third party submissions to Indeed. These amounts are given to the Indeed users for only generalized comparison. The merest wage may differ by jurisdiction, and one should consult the employer for actual salary figures.

