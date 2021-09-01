Former Child Actor Matthew Mindler found dead!

Former child actor Matthew Mindler, who became popular for his work alongside Paul Rudd in “Our Idiot Brother,” was found dead on Saturday. The actor passed away at the age of 19.

Last week, Mindler was reported to have gone missing from his University. Days later, the news of his demise was confirmed by The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. The Office told the news to TMZ that the actor reportedly committed suicide. However, the cause of his death is still “pending toxicology results.”

As per the reports, on Saturday morning, Mindler was found dead. The news of his death was originally revealed by the University of Millersville, where Mindler was studying as the first-year student.

The Millersville University president Mr. Daniel A. Wubah gave a statement Fox News. He stated, “It is with a grieving heart that I let you know of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler from Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a first-year student at Millersville University. Our thoughts of comfort and peace are with his friends and family during this difficult time.”

“A search had been underway for Matthew since Thursday, after he was reported missing. Millersville University Police and law enforcement agencies from the area had been searching for him since that time. Matthew was found deceased this morning, Saturday, August 28 in Manor Township near campus. Matthew was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center by the coroner for further investigation,” Wubah’s statement further stated.

The statement concluded, “This is a time of grief for the family, our campus and the community. I ask that the campus community come together to support each other, and our students, during this difficult time.”

Later, Mindler’s mother Monica also revealed that her son was struggling with anxiety.

According to Monica, though the 19-year-old former child actor was dealing with anxiety, he had started getting better once he began going to the University. Monica told that her son even interviewed for a job at the IT Department, and had also started making friends.

Monica further stated that she kept in constant contact with her 19-year-old son when he went to Millersville University in Pennsylvania on Aug. 19 in order to help him with the issues related to anxiety, which he had suffered from for years.

However, the former child actor had assured his mother that he was making friends and enjoying his first week of college. He had even informed Monica about his plans to start a computer programming club.

Talking to TMZ on Tuesday, Monica stated, “We appreciate the support, concern and outpouring of prayers from Millersville University, the students and the community,’ Monica Mindler added. ‘My heart is crushed and my mind cannot yet fathom this reality.”

On the other hand, the Millersville University has been active throughout the searching period since Mindler has gone missing. The University actively used its official social media handles to carry out required information and help looking for their student.

According to the information shared by the University on Twitter, Matthew was reported to be missing since 24th August. It was informed to University Police first when Mindler did not return to his room and neither attended any calls from his parents. The University shared that Matt was last seen going towards the Centennial Dr. parking lot area. He also had a white Millersville University hooded sweatshirt on, and was seen carrying a black backpack.

Posting on Twitter, Millersville University had informed, “Police are asking for help in finding 20-year-old Matthew Mindler, a first-year student from Hellertown, PA, who has been missing since Tuesday evening August 24, 2021.”

Later, when Mindler was found dear, Millersville University posted the the update regarding Matthew’s demise. Subsequently, the institution has also asked the students to reach out to the counselors and seek for help if they are suffering with any kind of problem mentally.

In a latest Twitter post, the University extended its support to everyone affected by the news of Matthew’s death. “As our community comes together to grieve the passing of our student, Matthew Mindler, we continue to extend our thoughts and support to Matthew’s loved ones. The University is working with the family to determine a way to honor his life and bring attention to suicide awareness.”

Born in Pennsylvania, USA, Matthew Mindler was famous child actor, prominently known to have work alongside Paul Rudd in the 2011 comedy film “Our Idiot Brother.” The former child actor was also appeared in other shows like “As the World Turns” and “Frequency.”

