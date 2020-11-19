Food Wars season 5: Is episode 13 the last episode of the show?

Although the anime completed the series with Food Wars season 5 as its last and final season, it has not been very satisfactory. The fans are wondering whether a season 6 will come up. However, we do not have any good news for you as it was already determined that season 5 will be the last. The show first aired on April 4, 2015. Yoshitomo Yonetani is the director of the anime series along with Shogo Yaskawa as the writer. The show last aired from April to September 2020. Food Wars had an impressive rating for its manga series and so it was premiered as an anime. The show also gathered up positive reviews from its fans over the years. The anime television series is also available in the form of manga and light novels.

What is the storyline of Food Wars season 5?

The show revolves around a young aspiring chef who wants to be better than his father. He is also a culinary expert and owns his restaurant. Somo wanted to work in his father’s restaurant. However, life has other plans for him. He gets into an Elite culinary school and has to take part in the competitions there.

The final season showed the protagonist Somo taking part in a competition where he has to give his all to impress the judge Shinomiya. He combines his french cuisine knowledge in a simple recipe of oyakodon which is basically chicken and egg rice bowl. However, we see the result and…no spoilers here. The last season also showed the blooming relationship in the life of Somo.

Other updates on the show

Since we know the show ended with its fifth season, the fans are disappointed as they can no longer see the characters and their delicious dishes on the screen. The Japanese and English dubbed versions are available even in Netflix. The fans were expecting a new season or episode as the last one wasn’t up to the mark. However, it was predetermined to end the show with Food Wars season 5.

The main cast of the show included Soma Yukihira, Erina Nakiri, Megumi Tadokoro. along with the supporting characters like Polaris Dormitory, Fumio Daimidō, Satoshi Isshiki, Yūki Yoshino, Shun Ibusaki, Zenji Marui along with others throughout the show.

