Food wars season 3 is getting its dubbing version, who are the dubbing artists?

Food Wars !; Shokugeki No Soma is a japanese manga series under the direction of YutoTsukuda and Shun Saeki. The whole series went on from november 2012 to June 2019. In between the second season Food Wars!The Second Plate, third season Food Wars! The Third plate and fourth sequelFood Wars! The Fourth Plate got its release respectively in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

When can we expect the english dubbed version of Food Wars season 3?

Lately the series released its last and fifth season Food Wars! ; The Fifth Plate in 2020. On the other hand, they also released its dubbed version of the first two seasons.

But now the question is can fans expect Food Wars: The Third Plate in a dubbed version?

Yes the await is over! In mid of 2019, the Sentai Filmworks has openly declared that they have got the home video rights and gave the assurance that the fans can expect Food Wars!: The Third Plate anytime in 2020.

What usually the Food Wars manga is about?

The story of the series occurs in a culinary school in Tokyo calles Totsuki Saryo Culinary Institute run by Gin Dojima. The candidates can get into the institution only through an entrance exam. The culinary campus is surrounded by research societies, cooking classrooms, and other competitor’ rooms. Polaris Dormitory is the particular house, where to get into, the students have to impress the dorm matron with their excel food. The plot continues with occupation of top student chefs on the council of the highest governing body of the school followed by the director.

In the institution students are put into a cooking war/ food wars against other students. The fight is silly that the students sometimes fight for cooking vessels, research society facilities, council membership, or even suspension from the institution.

Who are the voice overs in the dubbed version of Food Wars season 3?

Blake Shephardcwill to voice over for Soma Yukihira

Stephanie wittels to be playing the part of Erina Nakiri

Jad Saxton to dub for Megumi Tadokoro.

Byson Baugus to voice over for Takumi Aldini

Hisako Arato’s voice is given by Brittney Karbowski.

Chritine Kelly to give voice for Alice Nakiri

Scott Gibbs voiced over for Satoshi Isshiki and other notable characters are disclosed to be joining the crew for Food Wars!: The Third Plate.

