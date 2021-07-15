Foo Fighters postpone the concert after a Covid positive case!

The world famous band Foo Fighters have postponed their upcoming show at Los Angeles’ the Forum after they found a confirmed case of Covid-19 within the Foo Fighters organization.

The group announced the news on Wednesday via the official Twitter account of the band. They shared a statement which read, “Despite having made every effort to follow CDC COVID protocols and local laws, there has been a confirmed COVID-19 case within the Foo Fighters organization.”

“Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans, Saturday’s show at the Los Angeles Forum is being postponed to a later date. The new date will be announced shortly. Tickets for the July 17 date will be honored for the new date,” read the statement.

The news came weeks after the Foo Fighters played the first capacity show at Madison Square Garden.

It hasn’t been revealed who tested positive in the team. The band was scheduled to play at the Inglewood arena on Saturday, July 17, which would have marked the Forum’s first full-capacity show since the lockdowns early last year.

However, The Foo Fighters are still scheduled to play their next tour date at the ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park on July 28.

Other than Foo Fighters, Buckcherry, who are currently on their tour, have canceled eight shows as they reported their own infection confirmation. They said in a statement, “We just discovered that two of our band members have tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of all involved, we will be canceling all shows until July 30 in Columbus to allow them to recover and to quarantine. While we know this is a disappointment, please know that the safety of our fans is of the utmost importance to us and we will use every effort to reschedule the nine shows prior to that date. We greatly apologize for the inconvenience. Please hold on to your tickets and stand-by for more information.”

