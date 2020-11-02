Flying Spiders, Are spiders with wings back after a century?

A new breed of spider has made its appearance in the United States in June 2020. And it’s said that it is a spider with wings. There is no official news about the flying spiders yet. Meanwhile, these spiders with wings are one of the top crazes in the United States.

Do spiders really have wings to fly?

Yes, this breed named the flying spiders can fly. But this spider’s wings don’t help the spiders to fly, they are just the web around them that looks like wings. And also it’s not completely true that the spiders can’t fly. These wings come under a documented phenomenon called ballooning.

Is this spider with wings a new species under the spider?

No, the flying spider is not a new breed. This type of spider belongs to a species Larinioides Sclopetarius. And these species do their migration in the months between May to August.

They are commonly found in high rise buildings in Chicago. These spiders don’t have wings that will enable them to fly.

They are usually carried by the wind when they spin balloon-like webs. These are also known as grey cross or bridge spiders. The scientists have also mentioned that these spiders use atmosphere static electricity to fly.

These spiders are found near water bodies as these are a type of orb weaver. They usually migrate from May to August. These spiders get attracted to light like the other flies, insects, and moths found in the high rise buildings.

History of spiders with wings

In 2012, the picture of the flying spider went viral. It was found in the high rise buildings like Willis Tower, Hancock Center, Hilton Hotels, and also huge residents. The people speculated that these spiders may take a breakout and attack the people but no such thing happened in the yore.

Then it was found that the images were phony. It was a picture of a fishing spider that is found near the water bodies. Later in 2015, the government sent a notice to residents of the Hilton hotel that the windows of the resident should not be unlocked as it was the season of migration of the spiders with wings.

Are these spiders with wings dangerous?

Flying spiders are not at all harmful to humankind. They do have fangs and also produce venom while they bite. But on the other hand, they are not poisonous and they don’t require any medication. They are usually frightened by humans and remain away from species that ambush them. So these flying spiders are not harmful.

