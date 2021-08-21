Florida Georgia Line Cancels I Love My Country Tour due to COVID-19!

In the wake of increasing cases of COVID-19 cases worldwide, the band Florida Georgia Line has decided to cancel their upcoming tour in fall 2021.

The pandemic caused by COVID-19 is not completely gone yet, rather, the new and all more powerful variants are making it hard for the world to get to being normal. With the indication of third wave and already destructive Delta variant, the world including music and entertainment industry is at the verge of shutting down once again.

Keeping the current scenario in mind, the American country music duo Florida Georgia Line, composed of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelly, has canceled its fall tour of amphitheaters and arenas. The news was announced by the duo on the official social media handles of Florida Georgia Line.

Sharing a picture from one of the tours, the group wrote on Instagram, “While we’ve been able to see some of y’all at shows recently, everyone’s continued safety has been weighing heavy on us.”

The post continued, “We’re so bummed to have to cancel this tour, but we know in our hearts that we still have to make sure we’re keeping our fans and crew safe. We love y’all and can’t wait to be back out when the time is right.”

Moreover, those who had booked their tickets will be refunded the amount. The duo stated, “For all current ticket holders, refunds will be issued to the original method of payment used at time of purchase. No action is required to obtain a refund.”

The member of the Florida Georgia Line said in a statement, “There is nothing better than seeing all of your faces from the stage, feeling your good energy, and making memories together,” Tyler Hubbard said in a statement. “We were hopeful we could get back on the road this fall,”

Tyler also took it to his personal account to share the news with his fans. He said that having to cancel the tour has been “one of the toughest decisions we’ve had to make.”

“Due to the rising COVID cases and risk of putting our family, band and crew, friends, and fans in harm’s way, we’ve decided it’s best to cancel the fall tour. This breaks our heart as we were so excited to get back out and throw a party for the fans. We are so disappointed.”

Sharing a few words of hope, Tyler continued, “It’s been a ling hard last years and a half for us. One thing I put hope in is that even when it doesn’t make sense, when times are tough, the Lord is in control and knows what he is doing. I look forward to seeing what he’s up to.”

Brian Kelly on the other hand, shared the news of cancellation on his Instagram story stating, “Massive bummer y’all!!! Was looking forward to this more than anything. Sad day. Love Y’all!!”

Needless to say, the fans were highly disappointed with the news, but they also understand and accept the decision. Commenting on the news, a fan wrote, “Terrible news but understand. Love FGL. Gonna pour a shot of Old Camp when I get home n drown in my sorrow.”

Another supported wrote, “I understand, I’m little sad… was looking forward to meeting y’all. You all have a good heart thinking of us all and for our safety. I love you and Respect y’all decision. I love you.”

However, there are also some people who think that this is “BS” and are not happy with the cancellation. An Instagram user commented, “This is insane… a few weeks ago I was at an Aldean concert with a BUNCH of people… we are good! And before that I was INSIDE with thousands of a Dierks concert… all good.”

Another disappointed fan wrote, “Ridiculous, If masks work what is the problem if vaccine work… what’s the probem.”

Nonetheless, some people also requested people hating on the band to calm down and spread positivity and not hate. A comment read, “People please stop spreading negativity on this post. And stop being mean to them. They are protecting us all so we won’t catch Corona so no one won’t get sick. You all should atleast respect them for our safety. Don’t blame them… it’s not their fault. Keep the negative thoughts to yourselves. It’s not a Joke. Stop being mean to FGL they been through enough. They are human just like us all. Only God knows when the time is right.”

Florida Gerogia Line’s Fall Tour had Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina and Redferrin as openers. This tour was scheduled to have hit venues such as the Forum and the Glen Helen Amphitheatre in the L.A. area and Jiffy Lube Live in Washington, D.C

Tyler and Brian had 29 scheduled stops. FGL’s fall tour, which was set to kick off at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood in Atlanta on Sept. 24, would have closed out Nov. 20 at the new Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

With the surge in cases of COVID-19 in the United States of America, many woke artists who have their upcoming shows scheduled, are cancelling them for the safety of people. As per the reports of The New York Times, US has reported more than 900,000 hospitalizations related to the virus throughout the nation, with 800 newly reported deaths a day.

Therefore, other than Florida Georgia Line, other groups and artists including BTS and Nine Inch Nails have also put hold hold on their upcoming shows. The globally popular Korean boys bamd BTS announced the cancellation of its world tour BTS Map of the Soul on Thirsday.

