Photographer
Amit V Purandare
Location of image
Pune India
Date/Time of image
09022020 11: 50 PM
Equipment
My Canon EOS 80 D affixed to Celestron C130 mm Maksutov – Cassegrain Telescope placed on Sturdy German Equatorial Mount
Description
Such a Lovely Experience of photographing the First Super Moon of Year 2020:-RRB-
