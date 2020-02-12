Science

First Super Moon of Year 2020

Tejas Sharma
February 13, 2020

Photographer

Amit V Purandare

Email

amitastro90 @gmail. com

Location of image

Pune India

Date/Time of image

09022020 11: 50 PM

Equipment

My Canon EOS 80 D affixed to Celestron C130 mm Maksutov – Cassegrain Telescope placed on Sturdy German Equatorial Mount

Description

Such a Lovely Experience of photographing the First Super Moon of Year 2020:-RRB-

.
.
.
GROUPS
Astronomy Pictures: Sky & &(************************ )(************************************ )Gallery,Miscellaneous Scenes &Skies & . &#13
;. &#13
;. &#13
;. &#13
;. &#13
;. &#13
;. &#13
;. &#13
;. &#13
;. &#13
;.

Around the World

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

You Might Also Like