Films which you need to watch to update with the upcoming Star Wars 2021 film

Star Wars was considered as one of the most successful film series starting from the 1970s till today. Lately, it was announced by the franchise officials that the next sequel would be released in 2021. So in a manner to follow the latest sequence, make sure you have updated yourself with the previous Star Wars movies in order.

Star Wars fans do know the story of the original trilogy as it focuses on Luke Skywalker’s concern to become a Jedi, his battles with the evil Imperial agent Darth Vader, and the struggle of the Rebel Alliance to liberate the universe from the clutches of the evil Galactic Empire.

The whole Star Wars franchise is written by George Lucas and the producer is Gary Kurtz.

Star Wars

The first soap opera film under the star wars franchise was released on the 25th of May 1977 under the direction of George Lucas. The film is enacted by popular actors such as Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Peter Cushing, and Alec Guinness.

The empire strikes back

The second film of Star wars got its Release date in 1980 under the direction of Irvin Kershner. The cast of this film includes Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels, David Prowse, Kenny Baker, Peter Mayhew, and Frank Oz.

Return of the Jedi

The third film under this soap opera series was released on May 25, 1983, under the Direction of Richard Marquand. Overall the third series was filled with the previous talented cast; Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels, David Prowse, Kenny Baker, Peter Mayhew, and Frank Oz.

Episode I: The Phantom Menace

The fourth film under the Star Wars franchise got its release date in the year of 1999 under the direction of George Lucas along with the incredible cast and crew members; Liam Neeson, Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman, Jake Lloyd, Ian McDiarmid, Anthony Daniels, Kenny Baker, Pernilla August, and Frank Oz.

Episode II: Attack of the clones

The fifth film from Star Wars creation got its release date on 12th May 2002 under the direction of George Lucas. In the fifth film series, people got to watch the performance of Ewan MacGregor, Natalie Portman, Hayden Christensen, Ian McDiarmid, Samuel L. Jackson, Christopher Lee, Anthony Daniels, Kenny Baker, and Frank Oz.

Revenge of the Sith

Revenge of the Sith was the sixth film under the Star Wars franchise and it got its release date on 15th May 2005 under the typical director George Lucas. The cast and crew members included the precious ones, Ewan MacGregor, Natalie Portman, Hayden Christensen, Ian McDiarmid, Samuel L. Jackson, Christopher Lee, Anthony Daniels, Kenny Baker, and Frank Oz.

The force awakens

The seventh film got its release on 14 December 2015 under the direction of JJ Abrams. This film was totally under the new crew’s ideas and the cast members also encompass new performers such as Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson and so on.

The Last Jedi

The name itself defines the conspiracy of this film The Last Jedi. The film got its release date on 9th December 2017 under the new director Rion Johnson and it included the last film actors including Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Andy Serkis, Lupita Nyong’o, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern, Frank Oz, Benicio del Toro

The rise of the skywalker

The latest Star Wars film which got its release date on 16th December 2017 under the direction of the film The Force Awaken’s director JJ Abrams and includes extraordinary performers such as Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Ian McDiarmid, Billy Dee Williams and so on.

