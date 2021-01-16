Fast and Furious 9: Is there a delay for the release date of the movie?

Fast and Furious franchise has never failed to bring into our screens loads of action, adventure and a thrilling experience for the fans. However, they are back once again for the Fast and Furious 9 of their franchise. The first movie was released in 2001. Justin Lin will be directing this movie followed with a screenplay written by Daniel Casey and Justin Lin. This will be the first movie since the 2003 movie not written by Chris Morgan.

Further, we have happy news for the fans who are eagerly waiting for the release of Fast and Furious 9. The director has confirmed that the movie has been completed. However, we will have to wait longer for the movie to be released. The release date has been delayed as of now to May 28, 2021. Along with this, the team mentioned that there will be two more movies from the franchise. To know further about updates on the movie, continue reading this article.

What is the movie about?

Fast and Furious 9 has mostly revolved around the theme of family and even the ninth part will focus on the same. The trailer has left us with some clue. We can see Dom and Letti living their normal life but Dom always has a little adventure and danger on the way. In this movie, he will confront people from his past. Fast and Furious 9 will explore some aspects about why it took this long for Dom to talk about his brother. On the opposite side, we have Jakob, a well trained professional assassin. In the trailer, we also see the return of Han. The movie will also have a lot of action and revealing of past truths and new relationships as part of its plot.

Other updates on Fast and Furious 9

The movie is all set to release on May 28, 2021, after it was delayed. The movie is done with its production process and is all set to release. The trailer of Fast and Furious has been released revealing some clues to the movie. The long wait is finally over and the fans are eager to watch the movie finally hit the screens.

The cast of the movie will include Vin Diesel as Dom, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges as Tej and Tyrese Gibson as Roman, Jordana Brewster as Mia, among the others.

