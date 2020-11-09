Faith Evans and Stevie J, their relationship, do they have kids?

Faith Evans and Stevie J became friends after working closely in the ’90s under Bad boy records. Stevie J admitted in an earlier episode of Love and Hip Hop that be viewed Evans as a sister but also showed a soft spot for her and willingness to take things to next level.

He eventually opened up to Evans about how he felt but she was hesitant as the turbulent relationship history of J’s and fear of ruining their friendship, but eventually, she came along. She said “I know he’s not perfect, but if he’s willing to put in the work and prove that he’s serious, we’ll see what’s up,” in an episode of Love & Hip Hop.

Stevie J eventually won her over and they tied the knot in 2018, they got married in a secret ceremony in July 2018. Over two decades after they first met, he began a relationship with Faith Evans and she began to make appearances on the popular VH1 reality show.

“I love you Faith Renee Jordan,” Stevie J tweeted amid the ceremony. Evans replied, “I love you back Steven Aaron Jordan.”

Do they plan to have kids of their own?

When Stevie and faith tied the knot they entered their marriage with a combined 10 children from previous relationships. Stevie J after tying the knot with Faith has been in full daddy mode as he maintains the primary custody of three-year-old daughter Bonnie Bella (His daughter with Joseline Hernandez). Evans isn’t totally opposed to the idea of having more kids though. Earlier this year she addressed the rumors that J doesn’t want any more kids by expressing her desire to have a surrogate.

Faith’s arrest for Domestic violence against Stevie J

Faith Evans and Stevie J have grown to become one of the world’s favorite music couples. The pair fell in love years ago on Love & Hip Hop and have been going strong ever since. But it new reports surrounding them show their romance isn’t as picture-perfect as it might seem. On May 31, news broke that Evans had been arrested days earlier for allegedly assaulting her husband.

Evans was bonded out of the jail and the case was dropped as Stevie J declined to testify against her. The couple’s recent posts and Instagram pictures hint that they are still together with each other.

