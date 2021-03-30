Facebook APK v306.1.0.40.120: Get the free version now!

Love interacting with people? We are providing you the best platform to interact with people around the globe in easiest way. Download Facebook APK application for free and connect with the world with just one touch! Continue with the article and download today!

Details Of Facebook APK

Name Facebook APK Size 40.5 Mb Latest Update February 2021 Price Free OS All Android versions Version 306.1.0.40.120 MOD feature Available Ads No

Facebook! Everyone must have heard about this application. This is one of the oldest apps to connect people around the globe. It was launched in the year 2004 and still attracts users all over the world to use this app and stay connected. Certainly, Facebook is a really fun app to use.

Perhaps being the oldest, this application has gone through various updates and has improved to the best. You can chat with your friends, do video calls, send images and there are lot more features to enjoy. Most importantly, the safety has been increased to make the conversations safe and easy to use.

However, Facebook still being the best interrupts your fun by showing ads while you are watching videos. Hence, we have brought to you the APK version of this application in which adds are eventually blocked. This is available absolutely free of cost to download and can be used in any Android version. Download this application from the link given below and enjoy ad free experience of Facebook application.

How to Download Facebook APK?

Firstly, delete the pre-existing or previously downloaded Facebook Original Application from your device.

Secondly, download the APK application using the link provided below.

Allow your device to install from the unknown sources.

Now, install the app in your smartphone.

That’s it! You are now ready to enjoy the app.

Facebook APK Download Link:

APK Link: https://apkpanda.com/facebook/com.facebook.katana/download/306.0.0.38.119