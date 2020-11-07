F9, the next Fast and Furious movie is scheduled to premiere in 2021, watch the trailer here

The next instalment in the Fast and Furious franchise titled as “F9” is scheduled to release next year. Universal Studios has pushed the theatrical release of the movie by almost a year to 2021.

Universal Pictures has also planned the future of Fast & Furious core film franchise. As per the reports, with 2 final movies this highest-grossing movie series produced by this studio will come to an end. Justin Lin, will be directing the final two installments, ending this saga after 20 years.

Vin Diesel who has played an integral part of this franchise talks about the upcoming sequel in this franchise and the delay in the premiere date. He adds, “It’s especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film. It’s become clear that it won’t be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May.”

“Fast 9” was earlier scheduled to release in the United States on May 22, 2020. It is the ninth successive movie in the franchise directed by Justin Lin. The screenplay is written by Daniel Casey.

What can we expect from the upcoming movie?

F9 is the fifth film in the franchise which is directed by Lin. The new release date has been set for 28 of May, 2021 and this delay the release date of Fast and Furious 9 was confirmed in March. The upcoming movie will continue the storyline of Charlize Theron, and it also adds John Cena, Helen Mirren, Cardi B and Ozuna in the coming movie.

The filming of this movie had taken place in Los Angeles, London, Edinburgh, Thailand and Georgia. The cast includes Vin Diesel as Dom, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty. Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges plays Tej and Tyrese Gibson plays Roman, John Cena plays Jakob. Jordana Brewster plays Mia, Nathalie Emmanuel plays Ramsey, and Lucas Black plays Sean Boswell in the upcoming movie.

Is the trailer released yet?

The trailer is captioned as, “No matter how fast you are, no one can outrun the past”.

Watch the trailer here,

The fans are anticipating if Han will be back in the coming movie. The trailer introduces him once again as he remarks “Nice Clubhouse”. Stay with Tecake for more updated details on F9.

The post F9, the next Fast and Furious movie is scheduled to premiere in 2021, watch the trailer here by Beny Parker appeared first on The TeCake.