Expendables 4: Is the series having another part or has it been cancelled?

The movie’s renewal status after the third movie has been slightly complicated with Sylvester Stallone, the writer leaving the team due to disagreements. This also led to Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ji Chang-Wook, and Tony Jaa leave the team along with Stallone. However, the Expendables 4 is in the making and the team has announced that the release date would be somewhere in the year 2022. The movie first hit the screens in 2010 followed by the second part in 2012 and 2014. Expendables received positive critics from its viewers and had a box office of $804 million. The team is all set to come up with the fourth part but there is also a delay. Moreover, a new sequel called The Expendables: A Christmas Story is all set to come out in December 2021.

What is the Storyline so far?

Expendables is about the life of a group of mercenaries. The group met with each other through a series of events and now they ave to stay together to complete their mission. Barney Ross is the leader of the group. They are usually assigned tasks including international and government matters. This ranges from overthrowing a Latin American dictator to come into a rivalry with their leader’s archenemy. The last movie also saw the appearance of some new rivals appointed by Barney Ross. Moreover, Jean-Claude Van Damme also suggested that he be the antagonist for Expendables 4. This action thriller will be back with a package of more action and adventure.

Other updates on Expendables 4

The movie is set to premiere in the year 2022 considering the delayed production. Along with this, The Expendables: A Christmas Story will make its entry in 2021 December. The fans have a lot to watch from this franchise. This action-packed team will not disappoint us once again. However, the long wait for a release date is finally over for the fans.

The same cast will return once again for Expendables 4. Sylvester Stallone as Ross, Jason Statham as Lee, Arnold Schwarzenegger as Trench, Dolph Lundgren as Gunner, Jet Li as Yin Yang, Jean-Claude Van Damme as Claude Vilain.

