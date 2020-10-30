Exo Lead Singer Suho’s Net Worth and How He Ended Up In The Army

Conscription is a South Korean Law that has existed since 1957 and requires that all male citizens aged 18-28 must perform compulsory military service, the exception is for women, for whom enrollment is optional.

Earlier last season, we almost saw Tottenham Hotspur’s South Korean forward Son Heung Min go off to serve in the military himself before the government let him off due to the South Korean National Football Team’s success.

Now, it seems that the South Korean-Chinese boy band’s leader Suho faces the same “duties”.

Suho has already enlisted in the military, posting a hearty farewell from fellow Exo bandmates.

The singer announced earlier this year that his enlistment date had been released.

Overview

Suho was born on May 21, 1991, in Seoul, where he still lives with his family. He has been singing professionally since 2012. He is the son of Choi Tae-ryon and Kim Yong-ha. His actual name is Kim Jun-myeon. He has graduated from Whimoon High School.

Career Highlights

Suho joined Exo as the band’s 10th member on February 15, 2012. With him as the leader, his group debuted that same year in April with their extended play Mama. Suho has also voiced Bernard for the Korean dub of the movie Secret Santa.

In January 2015, he played Hans in the musical School OZ and was a regular cast member in the show Fluttering India, which explored a few places in Mumbai, India.

After a decorated career with Exo, Suho’s debut Ep came out in March 2020 under the name of Self-Portrait. He is the fourth member of his group to debut as a solo artist.

On May 14, he enlisted in the military as a public service officer.

Suho’s Net Worth

The Exo and Exo-K lead singer’s net worth as of 2020 is estimated at $7 million, a hard-earned fortune for the South Korean.

