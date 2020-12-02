Ewan McGregor: What is the celebrity’s net worth and personal life?

Ewan McGregor is known for his role in Star Wars prequel as Obi-Wan Kenobi. He has also done other noticeable roles in movies like “Moulin Rouge!” and “Trainspotting.” Moreover, the actor has managed to bag a Golden Globe award. He has also won several other accolades. The actor made his way through acting with the support and influence of his family. To know more about this celebrity’s net worth and personal life, continue reading.

Childhood and personality

Ewan McGregor was born on 31 March 1971 in Perth, Scotland. He was the son of Carol Diane, who was a teacher and later became the Principal of Kingspark School in Dundee and James Charles Stewart. His father was a physical education teacher. Ewan also has an elder brother Colin, a Royal Air Force pilot. His major influence in the field of entertainment is his uncle, Denis Lawson. He is a famous Scottish actor along with his wife Sheila Gish, who is also an actress. Ewan studied drama in both Kirkcaldy College of Technology and Guildhall School of Music and Drama. He is also a dropout from school.

Personal life and career

His initial entry to the field was even before he got graduated from drama school. He was the lead role in the series called Lipstick on Your Collar. This proved to be his starting point and later on, he went to act in movies like Scarlet and Black, Being Human and Shallow Grave. He won an Empire award for the latter and also came into association with Danny Boyle. Danny later gave him the role in one of his best films Trainspotting. The movie grossed $72million. His major breakthrough was the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi which was given to him by George Lucas. This role gave him a lot of fame and money. He continued to appear in the Star Wars sequels.

He later became part of Moulin Rouge and other movies like Down With Love, Young Adam, Big Fish, Robots and Valiant. Ewan McGregor has also appeared in various other films which finally led him to the Golden Globes nominations. Recently, we came to know about a series of the life of Obi-Wan Kenobi which is starred by the actor Ewan McGregor himself.

He recently settles his divorce with his partner Eve with whom he shared 22 years long relationship. The couple settled the money and assets that need to be given to each other. He was also in a relationship with Mary Elizabeth Winstead after his separation with his wife. He has four daughters.

What is the net worth of Ewan McGregor?

Ewan McGregor is known to have a net worth of around $25 million. He has also invested in real estates. However, all his assets are now split into half to be given to his ex-wife.

