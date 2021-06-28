Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead welcome a son!

Actor Ewan McGregor and his partner Mary Elizabeth Winstead apparently surprised all their fans with the news of their first new born baby boy. The couple has welcomed a little boy to their family, whom they have named Laurie.

The news was shared by Ewan McGregor’s daughters, who shared a picture of them holding their baby brother on their Instagram. Clara McGregor, Ewan’s eldest daughter, who is also an actress, shared a beautiful picture with baby brother Laurie and wrote, “Welcome to the world little brother congratulations to my Dad & Mary – this is the greatest gift.”

McGregor’s second daughter Esther McGregor, who is an artist, also shared a picture of her holding Laurie. She captioned the pic, “Met my little brother looking like a pirate. I recommend! Welcome to the family little Laurie.”

Along with the picture, Esther also shared the picture of her sister on her Instagram story. Recently, Clara shared yet another picture of Laurie on her Instagram story, where the cute baby Laurie can be seen opening his eyes.

Laurie is Ewan McGregor’s fifth child. He shares his four daughters- Clara McGregor, Esther McGregor, Jamyan McGregor and Anouk McGregor, with his ex-wife Eve Mavarakis. On the other hand, Laurie is Mary’s first child.

The 36 years old actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead and 50 years old actor Ewan McGregor started dating after Ewan’s separation from his wife. The couple met on the set of “Fargo” season 3 in 2017, in which they appeared together.

As the news came out, it was certainly a surprise for people as Mary’s pregnancy was not publicly known. None of them publicly shared any news hence their secret pandemic baby is a big news. However, best wishes poured for the new parents and Clara and Esther as well. Besides, the fans already have a nickname for baby Laurie- Baby Kenobi, or Baby-Wan Kenobi, after his father’s Star Wars character aka Obi-Wan Kenobi.

