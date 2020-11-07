Ewan McGregor: A successful Scottish actor life’s journey!

Ewan McGregor is a Scottish actor who has acted in various films and musical roles. In 1993 he had his first professional role in Lipstick on Your Collar which is a British channel four series. He rose to fame in a short period of time.

Ewan McGregor Early Life –

Ewan was born on March 31, 1971, in Perth, Perthshire, Scotland. Both his parents were teachers. His uncle is an actor. Crieff he was raised. He left Morrison Academy to join the Perth Repertory Theatre at the age of 16. He got a lot of encouragement from his parents to pursue his acting dream. At Kirkcaldy in Fife, he studied drama for a year. At London’s Guildhall School of Music and Drama, he enrolled for 3 years. But he left right before graduating as he got his 1st role.

Ewan McGregor Career Life –

Ewan’s 1st role was in the year 1993 when he acted in Lipstick on Your Collar. He also acted in Sacriet and Black (1993) Alex Law in Shallow Grave (1994) as his 1st notable role. This was directed by Danny Boyle, written by John Hodge, and produced by Andrew Macdonald. His film debut was with Being Human (1994). The Pillow Book (1996) and Trainspotting (1996) followed. Both films gain him a lot of public attention.

Ewan is one of the most critically acclaimed of his times. He portrayed Obi-Wan Kenobi in the first three Star Wars episodes. He made his directorial debut with American Pastoral in the year 2016.

Awards Won –

Empire Award (1997) for best actor

London Film Critics Circle Award (1997) for best actor

Satellite Award (2002) for the best actor

British Independent Film Award (2002)

MTV Movie Award (2002) for the best musical sequence

European Film Award (2010) for the best actor

Gotham Independent Film Award (2011) for best ensemble performance

Golden Globe Award (2018) for his work in the TV Series Fargo

Some of his notable work includes – Lipstick on Your Collar (1993), Scariet and Black (1993), Being Human (1994), Shallow Grave (1994), Little Voice (1998), Stars Wars (1999, 2000, 2005), Moulin Rouge (2001), Down With Love (2003), etc.

Ewan McGregor Personal Life –

Ewan is married to French production designer Eve Mavrakis. He met her while he was working for a television series Kavanagh in the year 1995. They both got married in the same year in France. They have four daughters.

