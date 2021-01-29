Eva Mendes: What is the net worth of the American actress?

Eva Mendes is famous for her role in the movie “Training Day”. Her other prominent roles are in “2 Fast 2 Furious,” and “Hitch”. Her career ventures also extend to being a model and businesswoman. She gained all her popularity and fame through these roles and also went on to do many others. She has been nominated for several awards and won the Capri Global Award and Giffoni Award. The actress is also an ambassador for several brands. Are you curious about her net worth? Well, you have come to the right place. This article will give u further details about his personal life, childhood, career and net worth. Before that, here are some quick facts about her to know.

Quick Facts About Eva Mendes

Renowned for her role in Training Day.

Born on: March 5, 1974

Age: 46 years

Profession: Actress, model and businesswoman

Married to: Ryan Gosling

Kids: Esmeralda and Amanda

Siblings: Juan Carlos Méndez Jr., Janet and Carlos Alberto “Carlo” Méndez

How did she rise to fame?

Eva Mendes was born in Miami, Florida. Her parents are Eva Pérez Suárez and Juan Carlos Méndez. Her mother worked at Mann’s Chinese Theatre, and her father had a meat distribution business. After their divorce, she moved in with her mother, and by then Eva began working in an aerospace company. She is a student of High School in Glendale. Later, she went to study marketing at California State University. However, she decided to drop out as her passion was in acting.

Her initial roles were in “Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror”, “A Night at the Roxbury”, “My Brother the Pig” and “Urban Legends: Final Cut”. Her first breakthrough was after her role in Training Day. Eva has had her other prominent roles in “2 Fast 2 Furious,” “Once Upon a Time in Mexico”, “Hitch”, “Ghost Rider”, “The Place Beyond the Pines” and many more. Moreover, she also models for brands like Calvin Klein, Magnum, Cocio, Reebok, Pantene, and the international spokesperson for Revlon. Eva also owns her line of bed linens and dinnerware and also her own fashion line. Moreover, she is also the creative director of CIRCA beauty.

Personal Life

Eva Mendes was in a relationship with George Augusto, but the couple broke up later. After starring with Ryan Gosling in “The Place Beyond the Pines”, the couple began dating. They have two daughters. The couple got married in 2016. However, some rumours suggest that there are slight problems between them regarding a third child.

The net worth of Eva Mendes

She has had a long career in acting and modelling. Moreover, she also owns a business worth a fortune. And so, Eva has a net worth of $20 million as of now. This number is only bound to increase, considering her growing career.

