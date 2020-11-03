Eternals, What is the new date for Marvel’s Eternals?

The pandemic has caused all major movie studios to either shut down their ongoing works for the time being or to postpone their pending releases. The same is the case for Marvel Studios, who have now pushed back the release of their second Phase 4 movie, Eternals, after doing the same for Black Widow.

In the comics, the Eternals are a super-powered alien race created as a result of experiments performed by the all-powerful Celestials. Basically, the Eternals share their genes with humans. They are practically immortal and their main enemies are another genetically engineered race known as the deviants.

The closest thing to an Eternals we have got to see on the big screen is the Mad Titan Thanos, who is only part-Eternal. Therefore, bringing a new concept to life for the non-comic fans may pose a challenge, but Marvel has already done that before with the likes of Doctor Strange and the Guardians, so it is safe to assume they will do it again.

Here’s what we have on the upcoming Eternals movie so far.

When and What a Marvel fan expect from the movie?

Eternals, which was supposed to release this year on November 6, has been postponed to a year later on November 5, 2021. Expect the official trailer to drop sometime around July next year.

Moreover, The characters that will be featuring in Eternals has been confirmed officially, that is:

Angelina Jolie as Thena

Richard Madden as Ikaris

Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo

Salma Hayek as Ajak

Lauren Ridloff as Makkari

Brian Tyree Henry as Phaistos

Lia McHugh as Sprite

Don Lee as Gilgamesh

Barry Keoghan as Drug

Gemma Chan as Sersi

Kit Harington as the Black Knight aka Dane Whitman

What’s The Movie About?

Nothing about the plot has been shared or leaked by the studio, so it is hard to guess as to what the movie will actually be about. However, we have reason to believe that one of the antagonists will be Kro, as is evident from a leaked Marvel toy.

The movie will be directed by Chloe Zhao, and the script is written by Ryan and Matthew Firpo.

