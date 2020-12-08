Escape Room 2 To Open Doors At End Of 2020!!

Escape Room 2 – a forthcoming American psychological horror movie well-written by Bragi F. Schut and Maria Melnik and directed by Adam Robitel.

The movie – a sequel to 2019’s Escape Room and stars Taylor Russell, Isabelle Fuhrman, Logan Miller, Thomas Cocquerel, Carlito Olivero, Holland Roden, and Indya Moore. Escape Room 2 – scheduled to be theatrically delivered in the U.S. in 2021 by Sony Pictures Releasing.

Returning director Adam Robitel knew the potential was there for a sequence to his teen-friendly Saw-meets-Cube horror as the first film concluded with a sequence set-up that promises to expand the world.

The producer Neal H Moritz and Original writer of the show Bragi F Schut are also back but, the sequence has been hit with multiple delays like most other forthcoming films around.

The series was set originally to hit theaters on the 17th of April 2020, before a series of delays saw it pushed back to the 1st January 2021, in the U.S. and 29th January 2021, in the U.K.

That would have draped nicely with the January slot that worked so well for the first film in 2019. Nevertheless, Sony then delayed the sequel further to an indefinite 2021 release date, so we do not currently know when it will be released.

How was Escape Room 2 set up?

So in the first film, it is reported that the six players were picked as they were sole survivors of several incidents, including a plane crash and a carbon monoxide leakage.

Ben initially thinks he is the only survivor of the escape room and meets the Gamemaster, who informs him that some rich people are gaming on and watching it all happen.

The 10,000 dollars prize is all a big con too, and as the Gamemaster tries to shoot him to prevent the secret from getting out, Zoey appears to have survived the toxic gas earlier. She saves Ben, with the two of them destroying the Gamemaster.

Zoey leads the police to the building, but now it is deserted, and apparently, there found no evidence to back up Zoey’s story.

Escape Room 2 stars Logan Miller and Taylor Russell with franchise rookies Indya Moore (Pose), Thomas Cocquerel, Holland Roden (Channel Zero), Carlito Olivero, and Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan).

