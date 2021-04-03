ES File Explorer Pro [Latest Version] Download it Here

While using any Android device, we usually have to work quite a load of files. Maybe you need to extract a ZIP file to a particular folder, or simply cut any file, paste and move them to different locations of the memory. ES File Explorer was solely developed to support and make these tasks easy, including various advanced features such as compressing images or encrypting personal information.

Overview information

Name

ES File Explorer

Publisher

ES Global

Category

Utilities

Version

4.2.4.4.1

Size

21M

Download

ES File Explorer

Requires

Android 4.2

Features of ES File Explorer

Memory capacity analysis

ES File Explorer can scan all files and folders, then give details about the amount of storage each file is occupying. These include each and every image, sounds (recording files, and music), documents, applications, etc. Scrolling down you’ll find the analysis and prediction, about the files and waste (recently created, duplicated or redundant files).

Zip and unzip

ES File Explorer displays its usefulness when you do tasks like compressing or extracting any file with just a few simple taps. The file after compression will be as stored as new, or it’ll overwrite the original one, depending on your choice of settings. In addition to it, the application also provides with a unique feature decompression but with superior speed.

Personalized

This app provides file encryption. You can set a PIN or pattern for any folder or file you want to hide, by selecting and setting a password.

Transfer files to PC or other devices via FTP

Yes, file exchange is a much needed thing for us and this app supports you with the FTP file exchange. You will only need to login to your registered FTP account to connect it, then select the respective locations and files. This process will be performed when both the devices are connected to same Wifi network.

FAQs Related to ES File Explorer

1. Is ES File Explorer Safe?

Yes, it is! We have already scanned the app on virustotal.com and found no problem in it.

2. Why was this app removed from Play Store?

The free version of the app on Play Store was executing an ad click fraud, hence the app was removed from Play store in May 2019, including this ES File Explorer Pro.

3. How to download ES File Explorer Pro?

The Pro version of the app was previously a paid version. But after being taken down from Play Store it is now available for free.

