ES File Explorer Mod APK: Download for Free!

Finding it difficult to arrange your applications, photos or hide them? We have brought to you the advance file manager which have all the features. ES File Explorer is an all in one application that helps you to keep your phone organized. This app comes with more features. So download today from the link provided below and keep your phone neat and clean.

Details:

Name ES File Explorer MOD APK Genre Utilities Size 21 MB Publisher ES Global OS Android 5.0+ Version V4.2.4.4.1 MOD Features Available Price Free Google Play https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.File.Manager.Filemanager&hl=en_IN&gl=US

Introduction:

ES File Explorer is an excellent file and application manager. It not only provides a platform for destroying active apps, but also allows you to store directly into Google Drive or Dropbox. the app is also an FTP client, allowing you to use this on both PC as well as on your mobile. When dealing on your files, you’ll have all of the usual options available on a PC, including edit, paste, cut, build, remove, and rename. You should, however, transfer files to everyone via email.

The app enables any Android user to conveniently handle all of their files, allowing them to view and upload everything on their mobile device. It’s now much easier to upload files, stream videos, and manage your 3G link. One can also un-compress the ZIP or RAR file and convert them into many other file types. Moreover, the data present in PC can be accessed from mobile using this application along with Wi-fi. Also, one can hide photos and other files from the main screen of the phone.

This application is loaded with tons of advanced features and also Mod features. Read the whole article to know more about this application.

Features:

1. Space and Storage:

It is one of the most important features. All the phones these days comes with no memory slot and most of the memory of the phones is solely occupied by the applications itself. ES File Explorer can search all files and directories before offering parameters for how much space each file takes up.

Photos, sounds, music, documents such as Word, Power point etc., applications and so on are among them. The evaluation and estimation about the data and trash can be found by scrolling down . You will quickly free up memory and allow further storage capacity from there.

2. Decompress Zip Files:

Typically, Android devices come with inbuilt file manager, but it is limited in functionality, has poor performance, and lacks many functions.

Condense photographs or other media files, for example, to make them clearer, fit the screen resolution, and save space. But this app proves to be useful in many ways. Based on the parameters, the compressed file will be saved as a new file or delete the original.

Furthermore, the app provides decompression, but at a much faster pace. To show the difference, consider using huge compressed formats. Other than ZIP files RAR files can also be decompressed. Moreover, these files can be stored in other formats as well.

3. Privacy and Professionalization:

Data protection is provided by ES File Explorer. By selecting the program, then choosing and setting a code, you can create a Lock for any directory or file. If you are afraid that you have a poor memory, though, you may opt to mask it. All the secrets of your can be kept hidden in this application safely!

4. Newer Themes:

There are more to get from this app. Apart from it being used as file manager, it also provides themes to enhance your phone.

Adjust the operating system’s default colours and software icons to new theme apart from the one provided by the company. Moreover, this app will provide you no. of themes free of cost to create freshness to your phone.

5. Transferring Files is now Easy:

This app will not only help you store files but it will also help to transfer files from PC to phone or vice versa. To associate, simply log in to your pre-registered FTP profile and pick the appropriate areas and data. When the system is attached to a Wi-fi network, file transferring will be much easier.

6. Easier Short Cuts:

Downloading an application is itself a task, installing and getting that app to home screen adds more work. However, conducting a sequence of operations to obtain access to unique directories can take a long time. Using ES File Explorer, build shortcuts and put it on the main screen.

It is simple and quick to retrieve content, and you can uninstall it when it is no longer required. Creating a Shortcuts on a PC is similar to this function.

Premium MOD Features:

We are providing you with the premium feature which you can get without even paying a single penny. There are plenty of features like side bar shortcut, Premium theme packages, text editor, other powerful tools etc.

Apart from these features, we are also providing you with the option of adds free experience. Now you can easily use this application without interference of the adds. Moreover, you can safely keep your photos and other stuffs in this application and protect it with password!

How to Download:

Firstly, uninstall the previous version of this Application.

Secondly, download this application from the link given below in this article.

Now, select the option from the settings to allow your device to download from unknown sources.

And now install the downloaded app in your smartphone.

Finally, the app with unlimited mod features is ready to use.

Download Link:

Conclusion:

This application ES file Explorer MOD APK is homologous to that of the file manager that already comes pre installed in your smartphones. But this app is considered better that means it will definitely have some more features. As you must have read above, this app comes with lots of features extra space and storage, decompression of file, privacy and password, extra themes etc. Moreover, this application is enhanced that it does not allow adds to be played in between your work.

With all these additional features, this app is definitely helpful in enhancing the performance of your smart phone. Improved performance along with better themes is an additional feature. Use the link provided below to download this application to you smartphone.

Frequently asked Questions:

1. Is this application available free of cost?

Yes, this application is available absolutely free of cost that too with additional unlocked features.

2. Is this application safe to use?

Yes, definitely this application is safe to use.

3. Is this application age restricted?

No, there are as such no age restriction for this application.

4. Can I share my account with other users?

No, sharing of account is not permitted in this application.

5. Is there any chances of this application “ES File Explorer MOD APK” getting banned?

There seems to be very less chance of this game getting banned. Use this application is an appropriate way.