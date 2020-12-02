Emperor Palpatine, Is Palpatine Still Alive in Star Wars?

Sheev Palpatine is a fictional character in star wars, which is created by George Lucas. Emperor sheev Palpatine is the best star wars villain of all time. Palpatine is also known as Darth Sidious. Mainly played by Ian McDiarmid. Born on August 11, 1944, in Carnoustie, Scotland, Ian McDiarmid is a Scottish actor who is well known for his character Emperor Palpatine. He made his first appearances in The Empire Strikes Back ( 1980). His net worth of 2020 is reported as $10 million. Hometown of Palpatine was Naboo. Palpatine is revealed to be the mastermind behind the first order and its former leader. Palpatine appears in every three films or novel among the nine films.

Overview of Palpatine

Emperor Palpatine was at the peak of his power in return for the Jedi. In the fiction of the star wars franchise, Sheev Palpatine is a manipulator. The lord of sith -a cult of practitioners of the dark side of the force is Darth Sidious, actually Palpatine. It recognized the symbol of evil in modern culture by releasing the Return of the Jedi ( 1983).

Emperor Palpatine

He was a Palpatine, a noboo senator, and phantom menace. He manipulates the political system until we were named as Supreme chancellor and then eventually Emperor and then ruled the galaxy through fear. Palpatine use crisis to be elected the new chancellor of the republic. The dark side of the force is a pathway to many abilities, like unnatural abilities.

In the animated film Star Wars: The clone wars, he continues to serve as Supreme chancellor.

Palpatine’s first appearances in star wars literature on Star wars: From the adventures of luke skywalker by Alen Dean Foster.

In the rise of skywalker, we finally found that Rey is actually the granddaughter of Palpatine.

Did Palpatine have a wife?

In the history of star wars, it is cleared that he never married, but there were rumours that he might have fathered children. The truth is that we still actually don’t know who Rey’s parents are, but the rise of skywalker revealed that he did somehow father children.

Asides from films, Palpatine appears in books, comics, television series, and video games.

