Emma Watson ‘s Net Worth in 2020

there is hardly anyone on this planet who has not heard or seen Emma Watson, if not in reality then definitely in the Harry Potter series. The model, actor, and activist has always been surrounded by good stardom and positive reviews. Needless to say, her role in harry potter has helped her achieve what she is today. let us now have a look at some of her personal and professional life facts.

Early Life and Childhood days:

Emma Watson was very young when her parents divorced. She was born in pairs and was originally named Emma Charlotte Duero Watson. Following her parents’ divorce, she moved from Paris to England with her mother, Jacqueline Luesby. She was not single-handedly brought up by her mother rather her father despite divorcing his mother left no stone unturned to nurture his children, Emma used to meet him on weekends. She wanted to be an actress since age 6 and therefore he parents got her enrolled in the Oxford Branch of the Stagecoach Theater arts. When she was just 9 years old, she bagged the role of Hermione Granger in Harry Potter.

Career:

While she was working as Hermione in Harry Potter, she alone earned a salary of $15-$20 million per year. In 2007, she realized that she had so much money that she need not work again to make a livelihood. In the Forbes “Most Valuable Young stars” she was ranked 6th. She had also acted in various movies like, “The perks of being a wallflower”, “the circle”, “Little women” and so on.

personal Life:

Watson despite her successful career decided to continue her studies with Brown University and Oxford’s Worcester College. She is also a trained meditation and yoga coach and an advocate for women’s rights. She also appeared in the 26th number on the list of most influential women in the world in TIME magazine. Currently, she is celebrating the 30th year of her life.

Net Worth:

Her current net worth or her net worth as of 2020 is, $80 million. she is also into entrepreneurship and is successfully delivering gender equality speeches at various meetings and conferences. There is not much information about her love life to be mentioned.

