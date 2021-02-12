Emma Portner Canadian choreographer and performer

Emma Portner is a professional Canadian choreographer and dancer. Her choreography is affected by all forms of dance and is physical. Emma blends styles like the contemporary, modern style, and floorwork with tap influence.

Early Life

Emma was born on 26 November 1994. She was born in Ottawa, Canada. Emma started dancing when she was only three years old. She began learning at a dance studio in Ottawa, and she used to spent her summers with The National Ballet of Canada. When she was in Ottawa, she also attended Canterbury High School’s art program in dance stream. She moved to New York City to train at The Alley School, at the age of 17.

Career

Emma’s choreography and performance were first displayed in Justin Bieber’s music video of Life is Worth Living. She also choreographed Justin’s Purpose World Tour. She regularly attends Springboard Dance Montreal where she used to work with Alexandra Wells, Tom Weinberger, and Shannon Gillen. Emma first found live audition when she did a collab with a fellow dancer and friend, Matt Luck. Their short dance film was screened at several film festivals across Europe. The film is Dancing in the Dark. She has choreographed and performed for many artists like Blood Orange, BANKS, Maggie Rogers. Emma has performed at various prestigious venues like Jacob’s Pillow, Oslo Opera House and New York City Center.

Personal Life Of Emma Portner

Emma married actor Elliot Page in January 2018. Elliot noticed Emma on Instagram, and after that, they started dating in 2017. Elliot revealed in 2014 that he was a Trans. Emma was his biggest supporter. They separated in Summer of 2020 and filed for a divorce recently in January 2021.

Also Read: Tyler Joseph: Net worth of the member of the band “Twenty One Pilots”

Net Worth of Emma Portner

Emma Portner’s net worth is estimated to be $3 million. Her net worth comprises of her earnings as a choreographer and performer on many platforms. She also teaches contemporary jazz for New York Broadway Dance Center. Emma had also won Young Choreographer of the Year in 2012.

The post Emma Portner Canadian choreographer and performer by Samuel Ditkovich appeared first on The TeCake.