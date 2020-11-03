Eminem: Why is the relationship of the father-son is so controversial?

As seen in many articles and from various interviews it is quite in light that the famous rapper Eminem is on no good terms with his dad. Often it is seen him spitting bitter words about his father. The relationship is quite conflicting and controversial.

Famously known as Eminem, Marshal Bruce Mathers III is a songwriter and an American rapper. He is acclaimed to be international fame. The rapper debuted with his album named Infinite in the year 1996 and gradually became famous with his outstanding works.

Eminem has always been in controversy for various instances. One of the most highlighted topics that have come with him is his father. His estranged father and the chaotic relationship between the son and father always caught the attention of the media. Eminem is heard and seen as having a controversial and conflicted relationship with his father.

How did his father die?

Marshall Bruce Mathers mostly known as Bruce dies at the age of 67 reportedly of heart attack. He died near Fort Wayne. He faced the attack in his home, though. The famous American rapper Eminem’s dad and the reason for his death remain still unclear and still not recognized. It is said to be out of the cardiac attack.

How was the relationship of Eminem with his dad?

Eminem’s mother, Debbie Nelson, in her souvenir that came in the year 2008, My Son Marshall, My Son Eminem mentioned her marital life with Marshall Bruce. Their marriage turned a foul turn when Bruce transformed into being more physically abusive. Debbie then split her relationship with him after Eminem was born.

Nelson also wrote that he never got to know his father, and I did everything I could do to compensate for the void. I wanted Eminem to have contact with his father, but his father didn’t want to know about his son. Eminem mentioned his father most of the time but never had the urge to meet him or talk to him.

It was after Eminem got success and shot too much fame, his father tried to reach out to him. He told The Mirror newspaper in the year 2001 that he’d tried reaching for his son for many years but miserably failed in doing so. His father said that he really wanted to meet his son and is not interested in his money. To this, Eminem said that I always have written letters to him but none of them reached him. If he really wanted to meet he could have sent me a letter. Eminem was not much impressed by any of his father’s statements.

It is always seen the famous rapper talking about the conflicted relationship between him and his dad in his songs. Eminem who is 46 years old, confessed to having a strained relationship with his dad. They never have talked or met each other.

Did the reconciliation take place with his father?

In many of his interviews, he said that he never had a talk with his father. His father also never tried to talk with him. The 2001 released newspaper was kept away from Eminem by his mother. He did not apparently get a chance to reconcile with his father. His father died at the age of 67, but reportedly both of them never got a chance to meet and talk with each other.

