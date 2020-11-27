Eminem: What is the net worth of the world known rapper?

When talking about rappers, one name that top the list is Eminem. His actual name was Marshall Bruce Mathers III who is a world-known rapper, songwriter, and record producer. He has been a global influence for many rappers and even youngsters. He is also one of the richest rappers and has millions of copies of his works sold around the world. However, his life wasn’t a series of success, it took a lot of struggle to be the legend he is today. Read to find out about the personal life, career, and net worth of this legend.

Childhood and personal life

Eminem was born on October 17, 1972, in St.oseph, Missouri. His father abandoned his family and he had to stay with his mother. His mother was at the same time suffering from addiction and other disorders. She failed to support him. He used to be bullied by the black guys in his neighborhood and also had faced many serious injuries because of this. Eminem had no many friends when he was young. He wanted to become a comic artist at first but later was influenced by the rap world through Reckless. He identified himself as M&M at the age of 14. After that at the age of 17, he dropped out of high school. Later, he had to do many odd jobs and pursue his career in music.

Personal life and career

Eminem began his career in Detroit. He joined a production group called Bassmint Productions. He also recorded many of his works with Mashin’ Duck Records and FBT Productions. Through Web Entertainment, he made his first major entry into the music world and released Infinite. He had his major breakthrough after taking part in the Rap Olympics. He came second, however, Dr. Dre was impressed by his performance and immediately signed him. His album became a major hit among the people and became 4X Platinum. After this, all his works became instant hits selling millions of copies worldwide. Eminem has won 15 Grammy’s for his works along with American Music Awards and Billboard awards.

Eminem has recently confessed about him suffering from substance abuse from which he is sober now. He has had to constantly fight in court against his mother and ex-wife. He has custody of their daughter along with his sister’s daughter. His relationship with Kim has been on and off since then.

What is the net worth of Eminem?

Eminem is known to be one of the richest rappers with a net worth of $230 million. All of this, he has earned through his music and hard work.

