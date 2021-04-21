Emilia Clarke becomes a part of Disney Plus’ “Secret Invasion”!

According to the recent reports, Emilia Clarke is in final negotiations to join “Secret Invasion” by Marvel Studios. It is one of the highly anticipated Disney Plus series. The Game of Thrones’ Khaleesi is now going to make her Marvel Universe debut. Emilia will be seen besides the Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Olivia Colman.

However, Marvel Studios have not made any comment on it, neither did Emilia’s rep comment on the matter. The suspected announcement came a day after “The Crown” star Olivia Colman was announced for the series.

There are no confirmation regarding what role would Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman play in the series. There are speculations that Emilia might portray the Skrull empress Veranke, who is the mastermind of the invasion. Nonetheless, the series is certainly going to be interesting with two queens together.

The new Marvel series, “Secret Invasion” will follow the events of Captain Marvel. Moreover, it is reported that the series will feature Nick Fury and Skrull Talos. Certainly, it is going to be big as Disney described the two coming together as “the “biggest crossover comic event in the past 20 years besides Civil War.”

The series is about a group of shape shifting aliens, who have been infiltrating Earth for many years. The role of the villain is confirmed to be played by Kingsley Ben-Adir. Other than that, the series has Kyle Bradstreet as the screenwriter and executive producer. It is being produced by Kevin Feige’s unit, who have produced all the other MCU titles.

According to Variety, “Secret Invasion was announced as a development property last year, one of Marvel’s many planned titles for Disney Plus. Jackson is reprising his MCU role of Nick Fury, while Mendelsohn will play the Skrull Talos as he did in the feature film “Captain Marvel.”

Regarding the release day, there is no announcement or confirmation so far. The series is still in production, but no premiere date has been set.

The post Emilia Clarke becomes a part of Disney Plus’ “Secret Invasion”! by Mike Butcher appeared first on The TeCake.