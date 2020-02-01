Elon Musk releases ‘Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe’ song on SoundCloud, Spotify

Elon Musk is on a roll. Tesla supply is on a space rocket and also the Model Y SUV is coming early. Now, to share the great times, he’s launched a song on SoundCloud labelled “Don’ t Doubt Ur Vibe.”Seriously The track is additionally readily available on Spotify.

Musk has actually been teasing the track for a number of hrs onTwitter Now you can pay attention to it on your own, thanks to “Emo G” Records (state it aloud and also you’ll capture the word play here):

The track is a followup to Musk’s initial solitary RIP Harambe, that admired the cherished Cincinnati Zoo gorilla that experienced an unforeseen fatality.

Musk– that is noted as Elon “EDM” Musk” on the Spotify variation– claims he created the verses and also carried out the vocals himself. That’s truly not claiming way too much unless you’re excited by his capacity to rhyme “you” with “real.” Still, what far better means to roll right into the weekend break than with some cool feelings from the web’s preferred billionaire.

Update January 31 st, 7: 27 PM ET: Adds Spotify listing.