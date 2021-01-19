Elizabeth Hurley: Net worth, childhood, personal life and career

Elizabeth Hurley gained a lot of attention after her movies like Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery and EDT. She was also in the spotlight after she attended the premiere of “Four Weddings and a Funeral” with her boyfriend, Hugh Grant. During this, she walked the red carpet wearing a black Versace dress held together with oversized gold pins. This also led her into a modeling career. She is also a businesswoman and owns her own beachwear line. However, her other prominent movies are “Passenger 57”, “Bedazzled,” “Serving Sara,” and “Gossip Girl.” We know about her roles and other career ventures, but if you are curious about how much the “most desirable woman” earns, you have come to the right place. This article includes details of her childhood, personal life, career, and net worth. Before that, here are some quick facts about this celebrity.

Quick Facts About Elizabeth Hurley

Renowned for her role in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Born on: 10 June 1965

Age: 55 years

Profession: Actress, model and businesswoman

Married to: Arun Nayar (div:2011)

Kids: Damian Hurley

Siblings: Kathleen and Andrews Hurley

What is her journey to fame?

Elizabeth Hurley was born in Basingstoke, Hampshire, England, to Angela Mary and Roy Leonard Hurley. Her mother worked as a teacher in Kempshott Junior School, and her father was a major in the Royal Army Educational Corps. She had gone to Harriet Costello School. However, as a teen, she was influenced by punk fashion. Apart from that, she also attended classes of ballet, dance, and theatre in the London Studio Centre.

She made her debut in the fashion industry in 1995 with no experience. Elizabeth was a model for Estée Lauder. The actress has been the face in many of the perfume ads like “Beautiful,” “Pleasures,” and “Sensuous.” Along with this, she has also been the model for their cosmetics. Other brands that she has modeled for are Jordache, Lancel, MQ Clothiers. During this, she also began her own beachwear line. Her initial movies are “Aria,” “Rowing with the Wind,” “Inspector Morse,” and “Rumpole of the Bailey.” Her other notable roles are in “Dangerous Ground,” “Permanent Midnight,” and “My Favorite Martian.” Elizabeth also has appeared in documentaries like “The Human Face,” “Valentino: The Last Emperor,” and “Made in Romania.” These are just a few of the works she has done. Elizabeth has also been nominated for multiple awards in her career.

Personal Life

Elizabeth Hurley was in the spotlight after she began dating the famous Hugh Grant. However, the couple split in 2000. Later, she had a baby with Steve Bing. In 2007, Elizabeth got hitched to Arun Nayar, a textile heir. The couple split later in 2011 after she stated the reason for divorce was his unreasonable behavior. The actress is also involved in many charity and donation works.

Also Read: Elizabeth Hurley’s former partner and producer Steve Bing reportedly commits suicide at 55

Net worth of Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley has a net worth of $50 million, and she also owns a property worth $11 million where she resides in. Her child with Steve Bing was also successful in inheriting several million after many legal issues with his grandfather Peter Bing.

The post Elizabeth Hurley: Net worth, childhood, personal life and career by Vanis Hardy appeared first on The TeCake.