Elisabeth Moss: What is the net worth of the American actress?

Elisabeth Moss is a famous actress and producer. We all are familiar with her for her role as Peggy Olson in Mad Men. Along with this, her two other major roles were in shows The West Wing and The Handmaid’s Tale. She is also an Emmy Award winner and also received two Golden Globes. She began the career as a child actress and has contributed extensively to the entertainment industry. Her other movies are “Girl, Interrupted,” “Us,” “The One I Love,” “The Invisible Man,” and the list goes on. Suppose you are curious about the actress’s net worth, childhood, spouse, kids, and more. You have come to the right place. This article covers all the details about the actress. Let’s read some quick facts about her first.

Quick Facts About Elisabeth Moss

Renowned for her role as Peggy Olson

Born on: July 24, 1982

Age: 38 years

Profession: Actress and producer

Married to: Fred Armisen(div:2011)

Kids: none

Siblings: 1

How She Became Famous?

Elisabeth Moss was born in Los Angeles, California, to Ron and Linda Moss. Her father and mother were musicians. Linda used to play the jazz and blues harmonica. However, she did not develop a career in music but went on to do acting like a child. She is a Scientologist and openly supports this religion. She also had a passion for ballet and developed her skills, and she took classes from the School of American Ballet and Kennedy Centre in Washington. Moreover, she had done homeschooling as it was difficult to handle both acting and education.

Her debut in the entertainment industry was through Lucky/Chances. After this, she played roles in movies like Imaginary Crimes, Escape to Witch Mountain, drama Separate Lives, Heart of America, Virgin, and many others. She has also received accolades for her roles, like the Academy Award and two Golden Globes.

Personal Life

Elisabeth Moss came across her future husband, Fred Armisen, in 2008. The couple got engaged in 2009 and married the same year. However, the marriage did not last more than a year, and they separated. Moreover, Elisabeth identifies herself as a feminist.

Net worth of Elisabeth Moss

Elisabeth Moss has a net worth of around $30 million. This fat bank account is no surprise as the actress has begun her career at a very young age and now earned a salary of $1 million per episode.

