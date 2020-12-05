Elder Scrolls 6, Bethesda Is Improving Its Engine for Elder Scrolls 6

Elder Scrolls 6 is a long way away, but there is one thing for sure that it is mostly happening, and according to recent news, when it finally launches it will favour Xbox.

We announced in September that Microsoft bought Bethesda for 7.5 billion dollars, which instantly posed the question: will Elder Scrolls 6 be a PC exclusive or Xbox Series X? PS5 players grew increasingly more worried as Phil Spencer’s interviews originally seemed to infer that. As GamesRadar stated, Spencer spoke to Kotaku about the likelihood that the sequel to Skyrim could not be sold on PlayStation consoles.

Nevertheless, more recent interviews with both Xbox and Spencer CFO Tim Stuart imply Elder Scrolls will be cross-platform, but Xbox will get the upper hand. There was a report in November that Stuart wants titles from Microsoft-owned companies to be first or better or best on PC and Xbox Series X.

Despite the excitement around platforms, it is necessary to remember that none of this comes to a head for quite some time. We reported back in May that Bethesda declared Elder Scrolls 6 is years away and the company will not reveal any news regarding the game until years from now.

Considering the coronavirus outbreak causing game delays across the board, and the developer’s present work on the forthcoming space RPG Starfield, a long wait until Elder Scrolls 6 is not shocking, even though it is a bit of a bummer. Game director Todd Howard has earlier stated that Elder Scrolls will not return until after Bethesda releases Starfield.

Months ago our very own Leon Hurley recommended that Elder Scrolls might be using the similar engine as Skryim in the name but that it had a new lighting, new renderer, new animation system, new landscape system, and photogrammetry. And that is totally what Bethesda has talked about openly.

We now know that the Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield engine has gained a complete overhaul. As recently reported, Todd Howard spoke about the impact of partnering up with Xbox, stating that – it’s led to our larges engine overhaul since Oblivion, with new technologies powering our first new IP in 25 years, Starfield, and The Elder Scrolls 6.

