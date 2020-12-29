Eddie Redmayne: How did he rise to fame?

Edward John David Redmayne OBE, famously known as Eddie Redmayne is a well known English actor. For his dynamic roles, he has received a number of awards including a Academy Award, a Tony Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a BAFTA Award.

Eddie Redmayne made his screen debut in the year 1996 in guest roles. His first movies Like Minds and The Good Shepherd, released in the year 2006. His breakout role was in the year 2012 in Les Misérables.

Here are the specifics about the life and career of Eddie Redmayne.

Quick facts about Eddie Redmayne

Name: Edward John David Redmayne

Birth Date: 6 January 1982

Present age: 38

Birth Place: London, England

Famous as: Actor

Years active: 1998–present

Spouse(s): Hannah Bagshawe ​(m. 2014)​

Children: 2

Net Worth: $4 Million

How did he become famous?

Eddie Redmayne was born on January 6, 1982, in London, England to Patricia Burke and Richard Redmayne. In 2003, he had graduated from the Trinity College, Cambridge with a degree in Art History. Eddie Redmayne first appeared on stage in his early teens, in a London production of Oliver! which was directed by Sam Mendes. Before he became a full-time actor, he has also modelled for various brands. One of his first roles was in the miniseries “Elizabeth I” in the year 2005.

What are the significant highlights of his career?

Some of the initial roles of Eddie Redmayne in films and TV series include Elizabeth I (2005), The Good Shepherd (2006) and Savage Grace (2007).

In the year 2010, Eddie won a Tony Award for acting in Red, which is a play about artist Mark Rothko. With his role in My Week With Marilyn (2011) and the hit musical film Les Misérables (2012), he received significant limelight. Eddie’s iconic role also includes his role as Stephen Hawking in the biopic The Theory of Everything (2014), which earned him as Golden Globe and an Oscar. In the year 2015, he played a transgender artist in The Danish Girl, for which he was awarded an Oscar and Golden Globe.

What about his personal life?

Eddie Redmayne married his longtime girlfriend, Hannah Bagshawe, in the year 2014. The couple welcomed a daughter, Iris Mary, on June 15, 2016. Their son, Luke, was born in 2018. Eddie’s wife Hannah Bagshawe is a business executive and holds British nationality.

How much is he worth?

The British showbiz personality, Eddie Redmayne, has an estimated net worth of $4 million. His main source of income is from his modelling endeavours and his prominent roles in movies and TV series.

