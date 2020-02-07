Earth’s Shadow – Sky & Telescope

Photographer

Reihan Mohebali

Email

reihan.mohebali@gmail.com

Location of picture

Tafresh, Iran

Date/Time of picture

1/14/2020

Equipment

Nikon D7200 – Nikkor 18-140 mm at 38 mm – ISO 100 – Expo 1/160″ – Aperture f/8

Description

After a snowy day throughout the sundown, I made a decision to visit the highest possible roadways of the Tafresh city, in the Markazi district,Iran As I arrived, I saw this sight in which a substantial shadow cast the entire location. Yes! It was planet’s shadow over high choices of the location which showed up coming up.

