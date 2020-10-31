Earl Thomas ‘s Wife: Who is Nina Thomas? What happened between the couple?

Earl Winty Thomas III is an American football free safety who is a free agent. He was brought by the Seattle Seahawks in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. During his time with the Seahawks, he was a member of the Legion of Boom defense and won Super Bowl XLVIII against the Denver Broncos. He played college football at Texas and received consensus All-American honors. Thomas got in with the Baltimore Ravens as a free agent in 2019 and played one season with the team.

The former Texas Longhorns star and first-round NFL Draft pick got in as one of the top free safeties in football over the last few years, winning a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks in 2014 as a key part of that vaunted “Legion of Boom” defense. Thomas then manned center field for the Ravens after signing a four-year deal with the club in 2019 but has made headlines for what he’s done off the field.

Who is Nina Thomas?

Nina Thomas is Earl Thomas’s Wife. Nina Thomas is from New Orleans. She moved to Orange, Texas, after Hurricane Katrina devastated her family’s city in 2005. Nina and Earl met as juniors at West Orange-Stark High School. He proposed in 2015 at his youth football camp in Orange and they got married.

What happened between the couple?

Earl Thomas who won a Super Bowl, was caught in bed with other women and his brother. What they were doing isn’t known and it’s probably for the best.

Nina Thomas, Earl’s wife, walked in on the group with her friends on April 13 and put a gun to Earl’s head. She then pointed the 9mm Beretta pistol at the girls the Thomas brothers were with and said, “I got something for all you hoes”.

Nina tracked her hubby down by logging into his Snapchat account. She found him and his brother at an Airbnb rental home in Austin, Texas, and that’s when she pulled out his loaded gun..

Earl wasn’t arrested, but Nina and two others were arrested. Nina was charged on suspicion of burglary of the weapon and then she was bailed out and ordered to stay away from Earl.

