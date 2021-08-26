“Dynasty” actor Michael Nader dies at 76!

American actor Michael Nader, popular for his work in soap operas like “All My Children” and “Dynasty,” has died at the age of 76.

As per the reports, Nader died in his home in California on Mnonday, after he battled with cancer. The news was announced by Nader’s wife Jodi Lister via statement whihc read, “With heavy heart, I’m sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael. We had 18 wonderful years together with the many dogs we fostered and adopted.”

Lister further stated, “Recently, Michael was so thrilled to reconnect with his friends from the cast of Dynasty during Emma Samms virtual event to help raise funds for Long-Covid research. He was a beautiful and fascinating man with many talents and skills. I will miss him forever.”

Other than that, he news of Nader’s demise was also confirmed by his manager Richard Schwartz. Richard told that Nader passed away at his home in California on Monday. He was accompanied by his wife Jodi Lister and their rescue dog named Storm.

Apparently, better known as 80s sex symbol, Nader had been struggling and battling with cancer, which was an untreatable kind of cancer.

The legendary star Michael Nader a decades long career in the field of acting, and he primarily shone in the world of television and soap operas. Born in Missouri in 1945, Nader shifted with his mother to Los Angeles, where he began his acting career in 1963.

Before his breakthrough, Michael did some small roles in several of American International Pictures Beach Party films. Finally, Nader got his first opportunity as a professional artist with the 1965–66 TV series titled “Gidget.”

Subsequently, Nader played a small role the 1968 film “Blue,” and later earned recognition as he appeared on the CBS show “As the World Turns” in which he played the role Kevin Thompson.

The success of the said PBS show was followed by the role of Alexi Theopolis in the NBC prime time soap opera “Bare Essence.”

Nonetheless, the role and show that brought Nader’ prominence and popularity to the top was the character of Dexter in the prime time opera show “Dynasty.” Nader played the role of husband to Alexis Colby, which was played by Joan Collins.

In fact, his colleague Joan Collins paid a tribute to her fellow star by sharing a sweet picture of the two of them from when they were young. Joan wrote, “Very sad to hear of the death of my on-screen husband and lover #michaelnader aka #dexdexter – I loved working with him and his character was a wonderful mixture of tough and tender. #alexis was crazy to keep on rejecting him! #rip #ripmichaelnader”

Another such role, that earned Nader great popularity was in the 1991 soap opera “All My Children,” in which played the role of Dimitri Marick, Erica Cane’s (Susan Lucci) husband.

Other than that, Michael has also appeared in movies like “The Great Escape II: The Untold Story” and “Lady Mobster.” Later in 1990, he portrayed Enzio Bonnatti in the miniseries titled “Lucky Chances.” Additionally, the late actor has also worked in some other TV series such as The Flash (1991), Law And Order: SVU (2002), and Cold Case (2009).

Some of Nader’s latest and work before his demise was in 2013, when he retrieved the role of Dimitri Marick for the online revival of the soap opera “All My Children.”

As the news of Michael’s death was announced, his fellow actors, fans and other celebrities took it to social media to remember and pay tribute to Michael Nader. English actress and TV host, Emma Samms, also paid a tribute to the late star. Taking it to Twitter, Emma wrote, “Incredibly sad news about Michael Nader. What a blessing it was to have had his participation and support for out Dynasty Reunion fundraiser back in March. Thinking of his wife Jodi and sending condolences to all of his many fans.”

As reported by PDQ Wire, back in 1984, in an interview, Nader had opened up about his chemistry with Joan and how he got into playing a character in the show “Dynasty”. The actor had said at the time, “It took a while for them (makers) to make a decision. The scuttlebutt was that they wanted kind of a Midwestern, good-looking, model type, and here comes this dark, swarthy, sophisticated guy,’ Nader said referring to himself. But the energy that Joan and I had was what became the final statement. Joan and I had real charisma. And it was my time to pop.’

Back when Nader made a comeback to the world of soap operas with “All My Children” after doing a few films, he had said that he felt no pressure of nervousness returning to the shows.

Refering to “All My Children” shooting days, Nader told at the time, “I thought I would be nervous my first little day on set, but I was only nervous for the first beat, because it was one of those reveal things where you have to time it just right, and so for that moment my actor head goes, “Not real. Not real.” But then I let it go and it was just fine. So for the first few weeks, I think I will be drifting in and out, and then I got some scripts where I get busy with JR.

Remembering Michael Nader, Sean Kanan, the Emmy winning creator of the series “Studio City,” tweeted, “I was so sorry to hear that Michael Nader passed away. He and I played father and son in Perry Mason: The Case if the Maligned Mobster. We spent some time together and he was a very authentic person. My sincerest condolences to his family. RIP Michael.”

A Nader fan, callin him a sex symbol, wrote on Twitter, “RIP Michael Nader, Dex Dexter on ‘Dynasty’, so good as sparring partner to Joan Collins’s Alexis. The type of 80s sex symbol that just doesn’t seem to exist these days!”

The post “Dynasty” actor Michael Nader dies at 76! by Mike Butcher appeared first on The TeCake.