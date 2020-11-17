Dwyane Wade Kids: The relationship Between Wade and his Four Kids are so Beautiful and lovely!

When it comes to being a dad, everyone carries that job very seriously so here Dyane Wade is an American Former Professional Basketball player in the National Basketball Association [NBA] for 16 years playing for the Miami Heat. He is the champion in the NBA and holding three NBA championships 13 times NBA all-star, 8-time member of the All-NBA All-star and a 3-time member of the All-defensive Team.

In 2002 Wade married his high school sweetheart Siohvaughn Funches and welcomed two children.

Zaire Dwyane Wade: The Eldest Boy in the family

He is an American Basketball player, where he pursued his career just like his father did. Zaire was born on 4th February 2002 in Chicago Illinois. He did schooling at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Los Angeles.

Zaire has been receiving many offers from top institution NCAA Division I basketball programmes for his talent in the field of sport, and also attaining national media outlets as the son of famous former NBA basketball player, His Dad- Dwyane Wade. Zaire is currently performing in some school plays to focus on extracurricular activities.

Zaya Wade: Turning out to be the member of the Pride

Zaya born on 29th May 2007 and as of now ages 13 years old, is the second child for the couple Dwyane and Siohvaughn.

In February 2020, Wade announced that Zaya is came out a transgender, when Wade discussed the conversation the child and he had in The Ellen Show Being an LGBTQ+ parent, Zaya preferred to call as her or she. Zaya gained the spotlight after attending the pride parade and stating herself a transgender. Here Wade supports the pride community as a parent and helps her out to the world.

Xavier Zechariah Wade:

Xavier born on 10th November 2013 and also the second son to Dyane Wade, this child is born to the world when Dyane Wade and Union are living separate from each other for some time. Xavier’s biological mother is Aja Metoyer, an old friend of the NBA star when Wade and Union are not on good terms.

In 2007 Wade saw Gabrielle Union at an NFL Super Bowl Party even though he is with Funches, soon after the Divorce Wade started to date Union where in between they fought a lot but later tied the knot in 2014 and were together for 13 years as husband and wife. The couple cherished their first daughter after so many struggles while giving birth.

Kaavia James Union Wade:

She is born on 7th November 2018 and the first daughter to the current couple Union and Wade, she is the fourth child in the family who is born through a surrogate; as Union suffering from miscarriage issues many times.

