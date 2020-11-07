Dwyane Wade: How many children does he have?

Dwyane Tyrone Wade Jr. is an American former professional basketball player. Wade spent the most of his 16-year career playing for the Miami Heat in the National Basketball Association (NBA). Wade won three NBA championships and was a 13-time NBA All-Star, an 8-time member of the All-NBA Team, and a 3-time member of the All-Defensive Team. Wade is also Miami’s all-time leader in points, games, assists, steals, shots made, and shots taken.

How many children does Dwyane Wade have?

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union welcomed their daughter Kaavia into the world in November 2018. The couple had been open about their struggle to conceive and had Kaavia through surrogacy after multiple miscarriages. Union constantly posts photos about her Kaavia on her Instagram, often sharing videos or dressing her up in various costumes.

Zaire Blessing Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade’s oldest son, Zaire Blessing, was born in 2002. Like his father, Zaire also wants to play basketball. This April, Zaire moved from Sierra Canyon to Brewster Academy. Wade has constantly supported his decision to play basketball. After Zaya came out as transgender this year, Zaire supported her, stating that he loves her and supports her decision.

Zaya Wade

Wade’s second child, Zaya was born in May 2007. In 2019, Zaya had made headlines after she, her siblings and Union attended the pride parade. While on the show, Wade revealed that Zaya was transgender and told them she wanted to be called as she/her, and would love it if everyone called her Zaya.

Xavier Zechariah Wade

Wade welcomed his second son Xavier while he was separated from Union. Xavier was born to Aja Metoyer, an old friend of the NBA star. Xavier was born on November 10, 2013.

Dahveon Morris

Wade officially adopted his nephew in 2011. The full-custody of his nephew was granted to him by a judge in Florida. Though his sister and mother Deanna Morris have parental rights, Wade has raised his nephew for nine years.

