Dusty Hill: ZZ Top’s Bassist dies at 72!

Dusty Hill, the bassist in the trio called ZZ Top, the Texas-based band, has passed away at the age of 72!

The news of Hill’s death was announced by the group on social media. Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard stated, “We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX.”

The statement further read, “We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’. We will forever be connected to that “Blues Shuffle in C. You will be missed greatly, amigo.”

Later, Gibbons told SiriusXM Volume radio host Eddie Trunk via text that they will continue to go on as that is what Dusty wanted. Eddie shared it via Twitter, “Received this just now via text from @BillyFGibbons regarding passing of Dusty Hill @ZZTop. Billy told me okay to share w/fans: As Dusty said upon his departure, “ Let the show go on!”.and…with respect, we’ll do well to get beyond this and honor his wishes.”

The cause of Hill’s death hasn’t been revealed yet. However, the band had recently revealed that Hill’s was dealing with a health concern related to a hip issue, due to which, he had to drop out of a ZZ Top concert in New Lenox, Ill. But, Dusty had asked the band to carry on stating that “the show must go on”, and was replaced by Elwood Francis. Besides, this was the first time that the band performed without Hill.

Born in 1929, Dusty Hill joined forces with Gibbons and Beard and found ZZ Top. Eventually, the rock band became highly successful, and in 2004, ZZ Top entered the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Some of their rocking bops include “La Grange,” “Tush,” and “Cheap Sunglasses,” “Gimme All Your Lovin’,” “Legs,” and “Sharp Dressed Man.”

The band has also performed at the 1997 Super Bowl XXXI halftime show.

Moreover, ZZ Top had recently released their first single, but with a different lineup featuring bassist/organist Lanier Greig and drummer Dan Mitchel. Besides, the band has a gig scheduled for Wednesday night in Simpsonville, S.C.

