Dune 2020, When is Dune 2020 going to hit the screens?

Fans who are looking forward and was expecting the release of a brand new movie based on science and fiction till the end of 2020, this news can dishearten you. After two weeks of publishing the first trailer of Dune 2020 that was on fire, show creators and directors has announced that the movie might face some delays and will not be dropped in 2020.

The Dune is based on a 1965 science fiction thriller novel written by Frank Herbert. Dune has directed by Denis Villeneuve and cinematography by Grieg Fraser. The film is an international co-production. The novel tells the story of Young paul Atreides. The story firstly published two parts in science fiction magazine “Analog Science Fiction and facts” in 1963 and 1965. Since its publication, there have been 5 sequels ” Dune Messiah,” “Children’s of the dune,” ” God Emperor of Dune,” “Heretic ‘s of Dune,” Chapterhouse: Dune”.

Is Dune 2020 going to hit the screens?

Earlier Dune 2020 was scheduled to release on November 20, 2020, then pushed to December 18, 2020, for the betterment of the movie. But now the release of Dune movie has again and delayed due to pandemic 2020 and push the release to October 1, 2021. First look report on dune was published by Vanity Fair on April 13, 2020.

Who is going to do roles in Dune 2020?

Timothee chalamet as Paul Atreides, The scion of house Atreides

Rebecca Ferguson as lady Jessica, Paul’s Bene Gesserit mother

Zendaya as chani, Paul’s love interest and mysterious young women

Oscar Issac as Duke Leto Atreides, Paul’s father and nobleman

Chang chan as Dr Wellington Yueh, a suk doctor in the employ of the Atreides family.

David dastmalchin as Piter De Vries, a twisted mentat loyal to the baron

Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban, the brutist nephew of baron

There will definitely be many more familiar faces. We will have to wait and see who those faces belong to.

How does the Dune movie different from a novel?

Those who read the original novel will spot a number of familiar scenes in the recent trailer.

One small change in the movie is that the character of Dr Lietkynes, planetologist, has been changed from a man in the novel to women in the movie.

Is there any sequel of the dune is planned?

Dune will cover the first half original Dune novel, with plans for a sequel to complete the storyline. Although the sequel has not yet been officially announced. But in June 2019, it was announced that legendary will producing a spin-off series of the dune.

