Drake who popularized Toronto Sound journey of life & career !

Aubrey Drake Graham is a Canadian singer, rapper, actor, songwriter. He is a prominent figure in popular music. He popularized Toronto Sound. In the teen drama television series Degrassi, he gained recognition as an actor. His net worth is estimated to be $150 million.

Drake Early Life –

Drake was born in Toronto, Ontario (October 24, 1986). His father is an African American and a practicing Catholic who worked as a drummer and performed along with Jerry Lee Lewis. His mother is an Ashkenazi Jews and English teacher cum florist. When he was 5 years old his parents got separated. After the separation, he stayed with his mother. But however every summer he went to his father’s house.

When he was in school he played minor hockey with the Weston Red Wings. He lived in Toronto, Weston Road until grade 6. In 2000 he moved to Forest Hill. He went to Forest Hill Collegiate Institute and Vaughan Road Academy. He was often bullied at school for his racial and religious background. While he was in school he developed an interest in fine arts. He was very active in school.

Drake Career Life –

Drake was introduced to an acting agent by his high school friend. The agent finds him a role in Degrassi: The Next Generation a teen drama series. He acted in a total of 100 episodes. He portrayed Jimmy Brooks (basketball player). In 2006 he released his debut mixtape Room For Improvement. He was inspired by Clipse and Jay-Z. Comeback Season his 2nd mixtape was released in 2007. He founded the October Very Own level and released the song Replacement Girl. With this song, he was the first-ever unsigned Canadian rapper to have his music video featured on BET.

So Far Gone his 3rd mixtape was released in 2009. It was a commercial success. in 2010 he released Thank Me Later which is his debut album. Universal Motown and Young Money were also released in 2010. His debut single Over was released on March 9, 2010. On Billboard Hot 100 the song was number 14. It also topped the rap song chart. His 2nd single(Find Your Love) become even more successful.

Some of his songs include – Laugh Now Cry Later, In My Feelings, Money In The grave, One Dance, Started From The Bottom, Nice For What, etc.

Darke Personal Life –

On May 31, 2009, Drake was robbed at gunpoint in Toronto’s Little Italy district and was forced to forfeit the accessories he was wearing. Singer Ericka Lee filed a lawsuit against Drake in 2012 for the usage of her voice on Marvin’s Room. the matter was resolved in February 2013. In 2017 there was another lawsuit by producer Detail over an alleged assault in 2014.

The post Drake who popularized Toronto Sound journey of life & career ! by Ben Rick appeared first on The TeCake.